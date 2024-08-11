Kamala Harris Shifts Her Focus to the Border After Ignoring It for Four Years

Vice President Kamala Harris did nothing and allowed over 15 million illegal immigrants to storm into the United States under President Joe Biden’s term. Now, she is campaigning on the promise to fix the crisis in which she created the past four years.

Advertisement

Harris called for a “pathway to citizenship” during her rally on Friday after accusing former President Donald Trump of not wanting to fix the southern border.

“Donald Trump does not want to fix this problem,” Harris said. “Earlier this year, we had a chance to pass the toughest bipartisan border security bill in decades, but Donald Trump tanked the deal because he thought by doing that it would help him win an election.”

After officially securing the Democratic nominee despite not winning a single primary vote, Harris has doubled down on her immigration plans.

However, critics accuse Harris of “unburdening” herself from the responsibility of securing the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN), wrote an op-ed criticizing Harris for failing to resolve the self-inflicted crisis on the nation’s borders.

Customs and Border Protection has recorded approximately 10 million illegal immigrant encounters nationwide, and more than 8 million encounters at the Southwest border. Additionally, roughly 2 million known gotaways have evaded Border Patrol agents since fiscal year 2021. Encounters at official ports of entry have exploded, from just under 20,000 in January 2021 to more than 117,000 in June 2024. From fiscal year 2021 through mid-July 2024, the Border Patrol had recorded 52,058 arrests of illegal aliens with criminal backgrounds, compared to 21,936 between fiscal years 2017 to 2020. Apprehensions between ports of entry of individuals on the terrorist watchlist have increased from just 14 in the previous three-year period to 380 since fiscal year 2021. These numbers are not surprising considering Harris’ past anti-enforcement advocacy. In 2015, she declared, “[a]n undocumented immigrant is not a criminal.”

In a recent Harris-Walz ad, the duo claimed that “As president, she will hire thousands more border agents,” as polls found that immigration is among the top concerns voters have in the run-up to the election.

Harris’ immigration plans echoed the likes of Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who also called for a “pathway to citizenship.”