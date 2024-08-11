Why the Secret Service Had to Apologize to a Local Salon Owner
Kamala Harris Calls for Ceasefire As Anti-Israel Protestors Vow to Withhold Their Vote

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 11, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Vice President Kamala Harris demanded a ceasefire amid the ongoing war in the Middle East as pro-Hamas protestors vowed to withhold their vote from the Democratic presidential nominee over her pro-Israel stance. 

Harris told a crowd at an Arizona rally on Friday that she and President Joe Biden are “working around the clock every day” to get a ceasefire agreement on the table between Hamas terrorists and Israel. 

“So, let me say, I have been clear,” Harris said.  “Now is the time to get a ceasefire deal and get the hostage deal done.” 

This comes as anti-Israel voters resist calls to support Harris in her presidential aspirations. The Biden-Harris Administration has faced mounting pressure to call for a ceasefire as tensions in the Middle East continue to surge. 

Earlier this week, Harris lashed out at anti-Israel voters during a campaign rally in Michigan after they disrupted her speech. 

“You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking," Harris said. 

However, Harris has previously criticized Israel for “the scale of human suffering” as it defends itself from relentless attacks by Hamas terrorists. 

The Biden-Harris duo has lost massive support from those in Michigan who voted “uncommitted” rather than for President Joe Biden as a big middle finger to his Israel stance. 

Harris, however, announced that in order to win back the votes of Muslim and Arab voters, she would be “open” to discussing an arms embargo on Israel. 

The Harris campaign also doubled down on the vice president’s call for a ceasefire, saying that she is “focused on securing the cease-fire and hostage deal currently on the table. As she has said, it is time for this war to end in a way where Israel is secure, hostages are released, the suffering of Palestinian civilians ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, and self-determination." 

