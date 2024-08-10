Mother of Fallen Soldier Criticizes Tim Walz: 'Took the Easy Way Out'

The mother of a fallen soldier who was killed serving the United States in Iraq speaks out against Democrat vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), who lied about being deployed during his 24 years in the National Guard.

Kathy Miller accused Walz of “taking the easy way out” after he reenlisted in the military for an additional six years but then conveniently left before his troop was set to deploy to Iraq.

Miller’s 19-year-old son, Kyle, was killed by a roadside bomb while serving the U.S. in Iraq in 2006.

“My son stepped up to the plate. All our sons stepped up,” she said. “My son wasn’t even 21 years old. He couldn’t even buy alcohol. Yet he took the step to serve our country while Walz found the best way to run away.”

She called the Democrat governor a “coward,” warning others not to trust him.

“I don’t think it’s fair that (Walz) takes credit when he didn’t step up to the plate,” Miller continued. Walz claims a rank he never earned. When he was called to serve, and protect our country he didn’t. To publicly present false prestige of his unearned rank an inaccurate representation, is a falsehood of who he truly is.”

The mother suggested that if elected vice president, Walz would not uphold the promises he made to Americans on the campaign trail.

Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) criticized Walz, who, unlike the Democrat governor, served as a combat correspondent who was deployed to Iraq.

“Your job as a senior enlisted guy in a unit is to keep your people safe. That’s not a job you can switch out of on a moment’s notice,” Vance said.

Miller described the day her son’s body was returned to Minnesota and how the town was quiet as the hearse carrying his body drove through the streets. The state’s National Guard members lined up to salute as he was taken to the town's civic center.

She stressed that neither Walz nor his office had ever reached out to her family.