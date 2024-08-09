Special Counsel Confirms Hunter Biden Was Taking Bribes
Tipsheet

U.S. Military Base Attacked In Syria

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 09, 2024 6:40 PM
Israel Defense Forces via AP

A U.S. Military base was attacked in Syria late Friday at the Kharab al-Jir Airport. It is unclear what provoked the attack but the base has been hit by several Iranian- backed drones. 

U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq have been consistently under attack in the past few weeks. The strikes question the nation’s vulnerability as tensions in the Middle East rise.

Tags: MILITARY

