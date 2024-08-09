U.S. Military Base Attacked In Syria

A U.S. Military base was attacked in Syria late Friday at the Kharab al-Jir Airport. It is unclear what provoked the attack but the base has been hit by several Iranian- backed drones.

The U.S. Military Base at Kharab al-Jir Airport in Northeastern Syria has reportedly been Struck by several Iranian-Backed Drones within the last hour, with Fire and Smoke seen coming from the Base. pic.twitter.com/dUgFLmuccN — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2024

Additional Images from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, showing Flames and Smoke rising from the U.S. Military’s Kharab al-Jir Base in Northeastern Syria, following a Drone Attack. pic.twitter.com/bOYpcZSBDB — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2024





Some of the reports coming from the Kharab al-Jir Base in Northeastern Syria are concerning to say the least, though nothing besides an Attack having occurred is confirmed yet. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2024

Several U.S. Military Helicopters are currently Airborne over the Border between Iraq and Northeastern Syria, near the Kharab al-Jir Base. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2024

Sources are reporting that the One-Way Attack Drones which Struck the U.S. Base at Kharab al-Jir Airport in Northeastern Syria were launched by Iranian-Backed Forces over the Border in Iraq, with at least Two Drones being Downed by Air Defenses at the Base. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2024

U.S. troops in Syria and Iraq have been consistently under attack in the past few weeks. The strikes question the nation’s vulnerability as tensions in the Middle East rise.