Nancy Pelosi Adopts Mob Boss Persona When Asked About Her Role in Getting...
Is Politico Serious Running This Story About the Trump Assassination Attempt?
CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris
Republicans Are Weird, And Democrats Are Sick
Why Kamala Has Peaked
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 228: Why You Need To Know More About...
Trump Is No Dictator
Kamala Harris' Husband Has a Scandal of His Own
Likely VP Pick Josh Shapiro Goes for Quite the Move to Appease Far-Left
Pro-Life Politics in an Election Year isn’t Chess, It’s Poker – and We...
Christianity and American Youth: Sharing the Reason to Live
The True Threat to Democracy is Something Different Than You Think
Was Pete Buttigieg the Worst Part About 'White Dudes for Harris' Call?
The Fight of a Lifetime
Tipsheet

JD Vance Puts Kamala Harris' 'Loyalty' Into Question Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 04, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

GOP Vice President candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) turned the tables around on Vice President Kamala Harris after she had been questioning his loyalty— someone who pulled the rug out from her boss after a successful “coup.” 

Advertisement

During a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday with former President Donald Trump, Vance told Harris to “look in the mirror” to see “the face of disloyalty.”

Harris played a significant role in ousting President Joe Biden, who critics say was the ringleader of the most significant political coverup in modern U.S. history. 

“We can handle the made-up attacks by Democrats and by the media because we’re used to it by now,” Vance said, firing up the crowd. “But, here’s something I can’t stomach about Kamala Harris, is when she has the nerve to question our loyalty to this country. And, she does.”

Vance has criticized Harris for being unloyal to Biden after she did everything in her power to shield Biden’s ailing health from the American people whenever she was pressed on his age or cognitive decline by the press, and then in one fell swoop, moved into the White House the second the pushed the president out. 

Previously, Harris questioned Vance’s allegiance, saying he would only be “loyal to Trump.” So, on Saturday, the 45th president’s running mate listed why his loyalty is needed for the country. 

Well, here’s what President Trump and I believe about loyalty. Loyalty to this country is closing our border, not opening it up. Loyalty is making life more affordable, not causing inflation because you can’t stop sending money like a drunken sailor. Loyalty is safeguarding Medicare for American citizens, not bankrupting it by sending it to illegal aliens, which is what she wants to do. Loyalty is protecting Laken Riley, not allowing an illegal immigrant to take her life. Loyalty is serving in the United States Marine Corps, something I am proud to have done. Loyalty is taking a bullet for this country, something Donald J. Trump did. Kamala Harris, if you want to see the face of disloyalty, look in the damn mirror. 

Recommended

CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement

During the rally, a black Georgia woman took the stage and accused Harris of destroying the black community. 

Her comments come as the two presidential candidates battle for their votes, and the black vote may potentially swing election results. 

Democrats usually could always count on having the black vote in the bag; however, with Trump in the running, that has changed. Black votes are at least ten percent of the population in states expected to decide the 2024 election, such as Florida and Michigan. Biden’s popularity with black voters began to slip long before he was forced out of the race. At the same time, the demographic’s appeal to Trump was improving. 

By now, we all know that Harris was not qualified to be the vice president, let alone the POTUS, being hired only to check the Democratic Party's DEI boxes. 

Advertisement

At the rally, black voters accused Harris of playing the "race card" and leaning into identity politics to gain the support of voters. 

"The fact that she’s a woman and she’s Black, Democrats will play that race card to get more people to vote for her," oen rallygoer said. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Why Kamala Has Peaked Kevin McCullough
Likely VP Pick Josh Shapiro Goes for Quite the Move to Appease Far-Left Rebecca Downs
Is Politico Serious Running This Story About the Trump Assassination Attempt? Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Adopts Mob Boss Persona When Asked About Her Role in Getting Biden to Quit Matt Vespa
There Was a Very Strange Incident at Mar-a-Lago This Week Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Wasn't Expecting What These Black Voters Had to Say About Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Advertisement