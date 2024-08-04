JD Vance Puts Kamala Harris' 'Loyalty' Into Question Again

GOP Vice President candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) turned the tables around on Vice President Kamala Harris after she had been questioning his loyalty— someone who pulled the rug out from her boss after a successful “coup.”

During a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday with former President Donald Trump, Vance told Harris to “look in the mirror” to see “the face of disloyalty.”

Harris played a significant role in ousting President Joe Biden, who critics say was the ringleader of the most significant political coverup in modern U.S. history.

“We can handle the made-up attacks by Democrats and by the media because we’re used to it by now,” Vance said, firing up the crowd. “But, here’s something I can’t stomach about Kamala Harris, is when she has the nerve to question our loyalty to this country. And, she does.”

Vance has criticized Harris for being unloyal to Biden after she did everything in her power to shield Biden’s ailing health from the American people whenever she was pressed on his age or cognitive decline by the press, and then in one fell swoop, moved into the White House the second the pushed the president out.

Previously, Harris questioned Vance’s allegiance, saying he would only be “loyal to Trump.” So, on Saturday, the 45th president’s running mate listed why his loyalty is needed for the country.

Well, here’s what President Trump and I believe about loyalty. Loyalty to this country is closing our border, not opening it up. Loyalty is making life more affordable, not causing inflation because you can’t stop sending money like a drunken sailor. Loyalty is safeguarding Medicare for American citizens, not bankrupting it by sending it to illegal aliens, which is what she wants to do. Loyalty is protecting Laken Riley, not allowing an illegal immigrant to take her life. Loyalty is serving in the United States Marine Corps, something I am proud to have done. Loyalty is taking a bullet for this country, something Donald J. Trump did. Kamala Harris, if you want to see the face of disloyalty, look in the damn mirror.

During the rally, a black Georgia woman took the stage and accused Harris of destroying the black community.

🔥🚨BREAKING: This Black Georgia woman named Michaela is taking the internet by storm for putting Kamala Harris on blast at Trump’s rally in Atlanta.



“They don't want to talk policy, they just want to use propaganda to steal your vote. The left is trying to tout this woman as… pic.twitter.com/4YYPy9xrSo — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) August 3, 2024

Her comments come as the two presidential candidates battle for their votes, and the black vote may potentially swing election results.

Democrats usually could always count on having the black vote in the bag; however, with Trump in the running, that has changed. Black votes are at least ten percent of the population in states expected to decide the 2024 election, such as Florida and Michigan. Biden’s popularity with black voters began to slip long before he was forced out of the race. At the same time, the demographic’s appeal to Trump was improving.

By now, we all know that Harris was not qualified to be the vice president, let alone the POTUS, being hired only to check the Democratic Party's DEI boxes.

At the rally, black voters accused Harris of playing the "race card" and leaning into identity politics to gain the support of voters.

"The fact that she’s a woman and she’s Black, Democrats will play that race card to get more people to vote for her," oen rallygoer said.