Major Biden-Harris Mistake Gave Taliban $239 Million In U.S. Aid

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 04, 2024 5:00 PM
Now more than ever Americans should be concerned of a potential terrorist threat on U.S soil. With the southern wide open and the nation’s involvement in two wars, the U.S. faces vulnerability for an attack with no end in sight. 

A new report from Judicial Watch found that the U.S. mistakingly gave hundreds of millions of dollars to the Taliban after the State Department failed to properly vet award recipients. 

At least $239 million in taxpayer money has landed in the hands of terrorists since the Biden Administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. The State Department appears not to have followed its own counterterrorism partner vetting requirements in Afghanistan before approving the 29 grants to several local entities. 

“Because DRL and INL could not demonstrate their compliance with State’s partner vetting requirements, there is an increased risk that terrorist and terrorist affiliated individuals and entities may have illegally benefited from State spending in Afghanistan,” the report states. “As State continues to spend U.S. taxpayer funds on programs intended to benefit the Afghan people, it is critical that State knows who is actually benefitting from this assistance in order to prevent the aid from being diverted to the Taliban or other sanctioned parties, and to enable policymakers and other oversight authorities to better scrutinize the risks posed by State’s spending.” 

The One Question This Pollster Says Can End Kamala Harris' Campaign Sarah Arnold
After more than two dozen cases investigation, the report noted that the agency did not keep proper records. 

The watchdog found issues with 29 awards distributed by DRL and INL. For instance, DRL failed to properly screen the recipients of seven awards totaling about $12 million, investigators found. INL did not provide any supporting documentation for 19 of its 22 awards totaling about $295 million so there is no way to determine if they complied with the vetting requirements. The State Department acknowledged that not all its bureaus have complied with document retention requirements, which makes it conveniently impossible to fully assess the magnitude of its transgressions. The explanation offered for INL not retaining records is “employee turnover and the dissolution of the Afghanistan-Pakistan office,” according to the report. SIGAR points out that, given the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021, it is critical that U.S. government activities adhere to the laws, regulations, and policies intended to prevent certain transactions with terrorists. Via Judicial Watch. 

The report found the agency to be negligent, which resulted in U.S. funds directly benefitting nefarious terrorist organizations. 

A federal audit also found that the United Nations received $1.6 billion in U.S. money for assistance with Afghanistan which reportedly a significant percentage of that money went to the Taliban. 

