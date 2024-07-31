DNC Plans to Dedicate Entire First Night to Boast About Joe Biden's 'Accomplishments'

The Democratic National Convention plans to spend the entire first evening of the event boasting about President Joe Biden’s so-called “accomplishments” and spin his presidency so it appears he’s leaving a “legacy” behind.

A source close to the matter told CNN that the event’s programming will focus on celebrating Biden before he turns the “keys over” to Vice President Kamala Harris— the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

The 81-year-old president, who was forced out of the 2024 race a few weeks ago, will give one last primetime address at the convention in Chicago next month.

The “big tribute” is expected to include “highly produced televised content aimed at telling the story of how the country moved beyond the pandemic era of four years ago, before literally and figuratively passing the baton to his onetime running mate.”

Biden’s abrupt exit from the race has left people in charge of planning the convention to scramble at the last minute. Other speakers include former President Obama and President Bill Clinton, but a final schedule is still in the air.

Harris’ running mate is also expected to speak during the convention, which will be held August 19-22nd.

“Convention is our opportunity to tell our story directly to the American people, rally behind the Democratic nominees, and grow our broad and diverse coalition to defeat Donald Trump,” Matt Hill, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Convention Committee, told CNN.

Harris has seen a steady bump in the polls since Biden endorsed her for the Democratic nominee. However, experts familiar with polls say her “honeymoon” phase will soon come to an end. She still needs to lock in 1,969 of 3,936 Democratic delegates to secure the Democratic nomination to run against former President Donald Trump in November.

The vice president is working double-time to win back the votes of black Americans who abandoned Biden during his campaign. Harris will speak at the Black Journalists Convention, where she is expected to focus on all of Trump's “lies” about his record.

“Black voters see Donald Trump’s lies and empty pandering for what they are — and they will hold him accountable at the polls this November,” Harris campaign spokeswoman Jasmine Harris said in a statement.

At the same convention, Trump will sit for a Q&A, which drew criticism from members, with a former White House correspondent calling his appearance a “slap in the face.”