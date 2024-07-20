Does Gretchen Whitmer Have What It Takes to be President?

Time is running out for the Democratic Party to decide whether to replace President Joe Biden. As he faces mounting pressure from his Democratic colleagues to drop out of the race, several potential candidates are hoping they make the cut.

However, against former President Donald Trump, not everyone would fare well.

Former Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said that replacing Biden with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) would be “fantastic” for Republicans but a very bad move for Democrats.

Whitmer, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) have all been rumored to be potential replacements should Biden exit the race.

Dixon argued that Whitmer has many weaknesses, one of which is not being able to debate well.

She said that if she were put up against Trump’s 2024 running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), Americans would quickly figure out “exactly who she is.”

A June Newsweek poll determined that none of the top names being floated to replace Biden, including Whitmer, would do better in a head-to-head matchup against Trump.

According to the poll, Harris would be the best option to replace Biden. However, regardless of which contender takes the president's place, Trump still comes out on top.

In 2020, the Trump campaign pointed out that Whitmer appeared on camera with the digits "8645" in bubble letters visible behind her. The former president’s campaign explained that “86” can be dictation for killing someone.

Holy Shlit !! Just saw @TudorDixon ‘s post.



Lord, watch over Trump while he’s in Michigan. You guys attending…. Keep a watchful eye out. pic.twitter.com/i8QQyFLR0i — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) July 20, 2024

Whitmer has been a vocal critic of the Republican Party.

The Trump campaign criticized the governor for always calling someone else a “threat” but then went on “national television and literally put a call to assassinate Donald Trump on her set right behind her so that the entire country would see it.”

Recently, Whitmer responded to those who asked if she would replace Biden, calling it a distraction. However, she indicated she would accept an invitation to serve as the Democratic vice president.

A BlueLabs draft memo found that “nearly every tested Democrat performs better than the President” in Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania battleground states.

However, none of them perform better than Trump.

Still, Biden refuses to exit the race, arguing that he is the only candidate that can defeat Trump.

Whitmer has failed her state on several issues across the board.

Remember her draconian policies during the COVID pandemic? People were only allowed to buy necessity items at a store despite them already being at the store with said other stuff.

Whitmer’s shutdown orders also resulted in widespread layoffs and caused educational standards to fall below the average. Much like New York, she also required nursing homes to house COVID patients.

In an impeachment attempt, Michigan Republicans accused Whitmer of acting “in conflict with her constitutional duties as Governor… exceeding her constitutional authority, violating the constitutional rights of the people of Michigan, issuing orders that are not in the best interests of the people of this state, and using the Pandemic as an opportunity to reward political allies.”

In addition, the governor signed the repeal of Michigan’s right-to-work law, a direct attack on the competitiveness of the state’s businesses.

She also signed a repeal of the state’s pre–Roe abortion ban and supported state-wide abortion “rights” for women.

Another example of a failed attempt is that she allocated billions of the state’s dollars to ineffective green energy investments and raised funding for infrastructure repairs, which increased the gas tax by 45 cents a gallon.

In other words, if Biden is replaced, let's hope Americans know better than to vote for one of these lefty lunatics.