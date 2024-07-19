Another Democrat Senator Tell Biden to Pack His Bags

Another Democrat senator just called for President Joe Biden to exit the 2024 race, making it the fourth one in the chamber to abandon the president.

On Friday, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wrote a lengthy social media post asking the 81-year-old president to listen to his colleagues and withdraw from the race against former President Donald Trump.

“At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign," Brown wrote on X.

Brown is the 34th Congressional Democrat to urge Biden to drop out of the race despite the president's defiant refusal.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard from Ohioans on important issues, such as how to continue to grow jobs in our state, give law enforcement the resources to crack down on fentanyl, protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, and prevent the ongoing efforts to impose a national abortion ban,” Brown said. “These are the issues Ohioans care about, and it is my job to keep fighting for them.”

I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me. At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign. pic.twitter.com/dwKMZJzMfu — Sherrod Brown (@SherrodBrown) July 19, 2024

Earlier this year, Brown endorsed Biden for president, but the left can no longer ignore the signs of the president showing signs of cognitive decline.

Brown’s statement comes just one day after Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) urged Biden to also drop out of the race. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) also joined the growing list of Democrats who want Biden out.

However, Politico’s Jonathan Martin quoted Biden president, who said, "I look forward to getting back on the campaign trail next week….”

With just four months until the election, concerning Democrats fear Biden’s defiance will cost them a win. Mixed reports say the president came to terms with Vice President Kamala Harris taking his place, but others say Biden refuses to believe he is struggling among voters in polls.

However, even if Biden does drop out of the race, Democrat’s chances of defeating Trump are slim.

Polls show that Harris is even more unlikeable than Biden, with only thirty-seven percent "strongly approving" of her as the left’s nominee, while 33 percent "somewhat approve.”

Harris has travel plans to meet with voters in Massachusetts this weekend and Milwaukee and Indianapolis next week. However, Biden, who is currently bunkered in his Delaware basement fighting COVID, appears to have no future travel plans to address voters.