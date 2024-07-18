CNN Urges Biden to Use His Covid Diagnosis as 'Excuse' to Drop Out of the Race

Former President Donald Trump survives an assassination attempt, and the next day, he’s on a plane heading to Milwaukee to address the nation. President Joe Biden gets COVID, despite being double vaxxed, and he is hiding away at his Deleware home.

This alone further exacerbates concerns that the 81-year-old president is not mentally or physically well enough to continue running in the 2024 race.

A bullet grazes Trump’s ear, missing his head by nearly seconds, and he’s golfing by 9 a.m. the next day. Biden experiences “mild symptoms” of what can basically be categorized as a cold, and he’s bedridden for the foreseeable future.

According to reports, the Biden campaign is getting ready to drop Biden from the race and replace him with Vice President Kamala Harris—and the media is already priming voters for this.

CNN on Thursday urged Biden to use his COVID diagnosis as an excuse to exit the race.

The network’s political commentator S.E. Cupp said it’s time for Biden to “seize the opportunity” and walk away.

“He doesn’t need an excuse. He’s got plenty of reasons to step aside,” Cupp said. “Every House and Senate race being one of them, but sure. I mean, this is an opportunity. I would take this opportunity. This was a bad week for Joe Biden and one of a few now. I would take this opportunity to say, ‘Listen, I‘m going to do what’s right for the country. I’m going to do what’s right for the party and step aside and let’s get behind, whether it’s Kamala or someone else; let’s do it, let’s do it.’”

The outlet also revealed that members of the Democratic Party have privately burst Biden’s aspirations of beating Trump, telling him there is no way he can win in November.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) were among those urging Biden to withdraw from the race.

CNN admitted that Trump is on the path to winning the election, saying that Biden’s team needs to force the president “to acknowledge the realities of the state of his campaign.”

Biden said that only a “medical reason” would make him drop out. One day later, he “coincidentally” got COVID.

“He’s not listening to voters, a large percentage of whom are telling him, ‘We don’t believe you can get there.’ He’s not acknowledging this Trump trifecta of momentum,” Cupp added. “Momentum after the debate, momentum after the shooting attempt. Now the momentum he’ll get after the RNC. All of this is bad, and I don’t think Democrats believe he can get there without them doing this.”