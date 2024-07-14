Here Are the People Who Warned of a Possible Trump Assassination

The nation was rattled on Saturday when former President Donald Trump survived an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The assassination attempt came as a shock to Americans. However, several political commentators warned that something like this was on the horizon, citing concerns that there would be nothing left to attack Trump with other than “kill” him.

Advertisement

In May, InfoWars founder Alex Jones warned Americans that if Trump were to wind up dead between now and the November election, it would not be a coincidence.

Regardless of being under the constant protection of the U.S. Secret Service, Jones predicted that someone would stop at nothing to keep Trump out of the White House for a second term.

In that same interview, podcaster David Patrick Bet predicted a similar situation would happen.

He said the former president needed private security outside the Secret Service. On Saturday, he echoed the same remarks.

Shots fired at Trump rally.



Character assassination, failed.

Attempt to deplete savings, failed.

Attempt to silence, failed.



Only option left, actual assassination attempt, FAILED.



I’ve been saying repeatedly, double down on private security!



pic.twitter.com/9goXxaxSxk — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) July 13, 2024

Meanwhile, Madeline wrote earlier about how conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson cautioned that the next thing following Trump's conviction would be to kill him.

Carlson said that Trump’s guilty verdict resulted in the U.S. having imported “the third world,” predicting that he will win the November election “if he's not killed first.”

Earlier this month, actress Lea DeLaria called on President Joe Biden to take advantage of the Supreme Court’s recent executive immunity rules and assassinate Trump.

"Joe, you now have the right to take that bitch Trump out. Take him out, Joe. If he was Hitler, and this was 1940, would you take him out? Well, he is Hitler. And this is 1940. Take him the f*ck out! Blow him up, or they’ll blow us up. Facts," she said.