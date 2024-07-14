Actress Claims Trump Assassination Was Staged

Cue the liberals who are going to try and spin the narrative to keep former President Donald Trump from looking like a victim.
Actress Amanda Seales is making a wild accusation, accusing Trump of staging the assassination attempt on him.
“That sh*t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President,” she claimed. “I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove.”
🔥🚨BREAKING: Actress known for her role in “Insecure” Amanda Seales said that Donald Trump's assassination attempt was staged.— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 14, 2024
Seales: “That sh*# was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President
I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not… pic.twitter.com/8Omo4xWUAN
On Saturday, Trump survived an attempted assassination just moments after taking the stage during his Pennsylvania rally.
20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service agents who immediately took action after Trump went down.
Social media users were quick to defend Trump from those who claim the attempted assissination was staged, calling it “unbelievable.”
"Staged" is trending— Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 13, 2024
They scream Trump is Hitler, they riot and destroy, then they claim their attacks are staged
Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/NoHxdQa73n
🚨Breaking: Trump shooting was STAGED ? People on the left are calling Trumps shooting staged— Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 14, 2024
They are also laughing & celebrating the fact that he almost died
Some are even upset that he didn’t die
These people are sick in the head!!
President Trump is someone’s father… pic.twitter.com/6v25JSyxLN
Those alleging that someone shooting at Trump today was “staged” with zero evidence are loathsome, disgusting people who play a big role in tearing this country apart. Imagine providing cover for horrific political violence. Beyond shameful.— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) July 14, 2024
