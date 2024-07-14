Actress Claims Trump Assassination Was Staged

Cue the liberals who are going to try and spin the narrative to keep former President Donald Trump from looking like a victim.

Actress Amanda Seales is making a wild accusation, accusing Trump of staging the assassination attempt on him.

“That sh*t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President,” she claimed. “I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove.”

🔥🚨BREAKING: Actress known for her role in “Insecure” Amanda Seales said that Donald Trump's assassination attempt was staged.



Seales: “That sh*# was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President



I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not… pic.twitter.com/8Omo4xWUAN — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 14, 2024

On Saturday, Trump survived an attempted assassination just moments after taking the stage during his Pennsylvania rally.

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service agents who immediately took action after Trump went down.

Social media users were quick to defend Trump from those who claim the attempted assissination was staged, calling it “unbelievable.”

"Staged" is trending



They scream Trump is Hitler, they riot and destroy, then they claim their attacks are staged



Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/NoHxdQa73n — Tim Pool (@Timcast) July 13, 2024

🚨Breaking: Trump shooting was STAGED ? People on the left are calling Trumps shooting staged



They are also laughing & celebrating the fact that he almost died



Some are even upset that he didn’t die



These people are sick in the head!!



President Trump is someone’s father… pic.twitter.com/6v25JSyxLN — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) July 14, 2024

Those alleging that someone shooting at Trump today was “staged” with zero evidence are loathsome, disgusting people who play a big role in tearing this country apart. Imagine providing cover for horrific political violence. Beyond shameful. — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) July 14, 2024



