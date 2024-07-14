In New Statement Trump Urges Americans to 'Fear Not' as He Moves Forward...
Actress Claims Trump Assassination Was Staged

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 14, 2024 9:00 AM
Cue the liberals who are going to try and spin the narrative to keep former President Donald Trump from looking like a victim. 

Actress Amanda Seales is making a wild accusation, accusing Trump of staging the assassination attempt on him. 

“That sh*t was more staged than a Tyler Perry production of Madea Runs for President,” she claimed. “I lived in Harlem long enough to know gunshots do not sound like making popcorn on the stove.”

On Saturday, Trump survived an attempted assassination just moments after taking the stage during his Pennsylvania rally. 

20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot and killed by Secret Service agents who immediately took action after Trump went down. 

Social media users were quick to defend Trump from those who claim the attempted assissination was staged, calling it “unbelievable.” 

