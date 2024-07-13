Concerns About Joe Biden's Health Began on Day One of His Presidency In 2020

Despite the media just now taking notice of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, the 81-year-old's health has been on the decline since day one of his presidency.

For years, Republicans have been pointing out that Biden is not in his right mind-- and it turns out the reports were true.

However, the White House has been covering up the president's cognitive woes for over four years.

In 2020, media outlets began to point out Biden’s health.

Biden says he can't wait to compare his "cognitive capabilities" to Trump.



This is the same guy who:



-Said 120 million died from COVID.



-Confused his wife w/ sister



-Said: “All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing" pic.twitter.com/R2NE2JFDYk — Alex Marlow (@AlexMarlow) June 30, 2020

This week. The cognitive decline is obvious now. We knew this long before the election, others did too. But many either didn't care, or they expected #Biden to be cycled out of office for health reasons within 12 months of being sworn in... pic.twitter.com/umITY1HGrt — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) March 1, 2021

Biden's Cognitive Ability Has Been in Question Since 2020... pic.twitter.com/ZuR8lbaQbE — DC Shorts (@theDCshorts) July 10, 2024

Americans DESERVE to know if their Commander in Chief has the cognitive ability to do the job. The media questioned President Trump's mental health RELENTLESSLY. He took a FULL cognitive exam & passed with a PERFECT score. President Biden MUST be held to the same standard. pic.twitter.com/2OWg9Yn4St — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 23, 2021

Biden doesn't have the cognitive ability to lead this country. There are so many crises emerging across the globe, and we have someone who is cognitively incapable of being our Commander in Chief. This is an EMBARRASSMENT for our country. pic.twitter.com/uOwMDlCapG — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) December 10, 2021

Meanwhile, on Friday, former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, saying he would accompany him in doing so.

The Biden campaign continues to put old Joe in front of the cameras, hoping it will reassure voters and Democratic donors he is mentally fit to stay in office. However, the 81-year-old president blows his chances each time.

Despite Biden facing an avalanche of pressure to exit the 2024 race, he insists he is the only candidate who can beat Trump.

Biden also insists he is mentally fit and that national polls are lying when they show his approval rating is the worst of any other previous sitting president. The commander-in-chief has been asked several times by reporters if he would be willing to undergo a cognitive test, in which Biden argues he does not need one.

Instead, the geriatric president claims he is “tested every single day” on neurological capacity from all of the “big boy” decisions he has to make daily.

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him and take one also,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “For the first time, we’ll be a team and do it for the good of the Country…”

However, according to Biden, the only way to reduce concerns about his health is by “letting them see me out there.”

However, that plan hasn’t worked exactly out in his favor.

Following his disastrous debate performance, Biden shot himself in the foot during his ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos and then again during a press conference on the final day of a NATO summit.

Trump added that all presidential candidates should be required to take a cognitive test, regardless of age.

The GOP frontrunner has bragged about passing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which assesses mental impairment by asking patients that relate to language, recall, and attention.

Earlier this year, Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said that the president had an “extremely detailed neurologic exam” but did not mention if he underwent cognitive tests.

Biden’s cognitive decline has been at the forefront of his presidency since the day he took office.



