A Conservative Commentator Noticed a Pattern Regarding Pro and Anti-Biden Dems
Why Biden's Inner Circle Is Threatening to 'Beat the S**t' Out of WH...
No Longer a Conspiracy: There Is a Dem 'Committee to Unelect the President'
Kamala’s Date With the 25th Amendment
Susan Collins Reveals Who She Will Be Voting for in November. It's Not...
Time for Trump to Leverage the Republican Convention!
A Never-Trumper Changes Her Tune
Bidenomics Is Crushing Small Businesses
This Latest Move from Elon Musk Spells Bad News for Joe Biden
It Took 30 Seconds for Biden to Malfunction at Michigan Rally
Iran's Puppet President
Biden Is Blowing Up Affordable Drug Pricing
Forget Who Is President Next Year, Who Is President Now?
The Founders Supported Intellectual Property Rights. We Should, Too.
Tipsheet

Concerns About Joe Biden's Health Began on Day One of His Presidency In 2020

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Despite the media just now taking notice of President Joe Biden's cognitive decline, the 81-year-old's health has been on the decline since day one of his presidency. 

Advertisement

For years, Republicans have been pointing out that Biden is not in his right mind-- and it turns out the reports were true. 

However, the White House has been covering up the president's cognitive woes for over four years. 

In 2020, media outlets began to point out Biden’s health. 

Recommended

Why Biden's Inner Circle Is Threatening to 'Beat the S**t' Out of WH Staffers Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, on Friday, former President Donald Trump challenged President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test, saying he would accompany him in doing so. 

The Biden campaign continues to put old Joe in front of the cameras, hoping it will reassure voters and Democratic donors he is mentally fit to stay in office. However, the 81-year-old president blows his chances each time. 

Despite Biden facing an avalanche of pressure to exit the 2024 race, he insists he is the only candidate who can beat Trump. 

Biden also insists he is mentally fit and that national polls are lying when they show his approval rating is the worst of any other previous sitting president. The commander-in-chief has been asked several times by reporters if he would be willing to undergo a cognitive test, in which Biden argues he does not need one. 

Instead, the geriatric president claims he is “tested every single day” on neurological capacity from all of the “big boy” decisions he has to make daily. 

“Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him and take one also,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “For the first time, we’ll be a team and do it for the good of the Country…”

Advertisement

However, according to Biden, the only way to reduce concerns about his health is by “letting them see me out there.”

However, that plan hasn’t worked exactly out in his favor. 

Following his disastrous debate performance, Biden shot himself in the foot during his ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos and then again during a press conference on the final day of a NATO summit.  

Trump added that all presidential candidates should be required to take a cognitive test, regardless of age. 

The GOP frontrunner has bragged about passing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), which assesses mental impairment by asking patients that relate to language, recall, and attention. 

Earlier this year, Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said that the president had an “extremely detailed neurologic exam” but did not mention if he underwent cognitive tests. 

Biden’s cognitive decline has been at the forefront of his presidency since the day he took office. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Biden's Inner Circle Is Threatening to 'Beat the S**t' Out of WH Staffers Matt Vespa
A Conservative Commentator Noticed a Pattern Regarding Pro and Anti-Biden Dems Matt Vespa
No Longer a Conspiracy: There Is a Dem 'Committee to Unelect the President' Matt Vespa
Susan Collins Reveals Who She Will Be Voting for in November. It's Not Trump. Leah Barkoukis
It Took 30 Seconds for Biden to Malfunction at Michigan Rally Sarah Arnold
Biden's Call With Hispanic Lawmakers Goes Off the Rails Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Biden's Inner Circle Is Threatening to 'Beat the S**t' Out of WH Staffers Matt Vespa
Advertisement