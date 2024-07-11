Democrats Doubt Biden Can Beat Trump, Demand Proof from the President's Campaign

Despite numerous Democrat leaders urging President Joe Biden to drop out of the race, fearing his ailing health will cost them the election, he defiantly refuses to listen.

Since forever, the Biden campaign has refused to acknowledge the president's mental decline— even going as far as congratulating him on his debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Now, Democrats are demanding that Biden somehow prove he can beat Trump in November— since he continually insists he can despite polls showing otherwise.

The Washington Post revealed that union leaders and Biden's senior campaign staff are expressing concerns the president will not win the election.

"We can either worry or we can work, and this team is doing the work that wins elections," Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz told the outlet.

During a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, union leaders insisted on knowing Biden's plan to beat Trump as Democrats doubt the 81-year-old president actually has one.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) declared that Biden "must do more" to prove to his party that he is strong enough to beat Trump, adding that he needs to drop out of the race before it's too late to "preserve his incredible legacy and secure it for the future."

Although she stopped short of calling on Biden to exit the race, Murray suggested the president continually fails to keep a promise the entire country knows he cannot deliver.

"I will beat Donald Trump," Biden said last week. "I will beat him again in 2020."

Biden forgetting it is 2024 and not 2020 is just another reason Democrats are calling on the president to sail off into the sunset early.

Democrat Sen. Peter Welch (Vt.) became the first senator to call on Biden to drop out of the race.

On Wednesday, Welch said the country cannot ignore the "valid questions raised since that [debate] night" concerning Biden's health.

His comments starkly contrast with those of just one day earlier, in which Welch refused to call on Biden to exit the race, saying that "he's our nominee."

"But I, like folks across the country, am worried about November's election," he wrote in an op-ed. "For the good of the country, I'm calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race."

In addition, Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) told Democrats during a caucus meeting that he doesn't believe Biden can win the election.