Biden Biographer Calls White House the Most 'Scripted' in U.S. History

Chris Whipple, who wrote a biography about President Joe Biden, reveals what it was like during his time at the White House.

After spending more than two years following Biden in his day-to-day life at the White House, Whipple called his experience in the president's close corridors the most "scripted" in U.S. history.

"I can tell you, having written a book about it," Whipple said. "This White House is the most batten down, buttoned up, scripted White House in modern history."

During an interview with CNN, Whipple said he was only allowed to interview Biden through written questions— something he had never heard of before.

"The White House is controlling the narrative, Whipple said, adding that everything we see is planned out and executed precisely-- alluding to Biden's presidency being all smoke and mirrors.

Whipple said he was allowed to talk to Biden's inner circle in real-time, but when it came to the president, the "deal was written answers to written questions."

"Well, you can look at it in two ways," he said. "This is obviously a White House with something to hide or just obsessed with controlling the narrative."

The book "The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House" is a so-called biography, but Whipple was never actually allowed to interview the president—not in person, over the phone, or on a Zoom call.

Whipple also revealed another shocking revelation concerning the 81-year-old president.

He said, "One of the president's closest friends thinks that Joe Biden should go up to Walter Reed [Medical Center], have a complete neurological exam, release the results, and let the chips fall."

The author claimed he never experienced Biden's incompetence during his time at the White House, but then again, Whipple never actually got to speak with the president.

Whipple also addressed widespread concern regarding Biden's health, saying, "The president can't run effectively run if he's kept under wraps by overprotective advisers."