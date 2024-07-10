Did Anyone Miss This Significant Change in Biden's Attitude Regarding Dropping Out of...
What Concerned MSNBC's Rachel Maddow About Biden's NATO Presser
Atlantic Writer Details the Catch-22 Facing Biden. It's Something You Already Know.
Our Brezhnev, our Pravda, our Soviet Union...
Democrats Only Have Themselves to Blame for Their Joe Biden Mess
Axelrod Weighs in on Biden's 2024 Chances After Press Conference
Jake Tapper Is Calling on RFK Jr. to Take Down This Ad
Watch the Reactions From Biden's Team When He Called Harris 'Vice President Trump'
RNC Blasts Michigan's New Election Fraud Laws
Would Kamala Harris Be a Better Candidate Than Joe Biden? Doubtful
Is This Really How Biden Is Going to Handle That ‘Vice President Trump’...
'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did...
More Democrats Have Come Forward Calling on Biden to Withdraw From the Presidential...
Don't Criminalize Being Human
Immediately Following That Press Conference, Another Top Democrat Called on Biden to Step...
Tipsheet

GOP's Plan to Keep Biden on the Ballot

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 10, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden is destroying his reelection chances resulting in Democrats turning sour on him— and the Republican Party intends to keep it that way. 

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, is reportedly looking for a way to keep Biden on the 2024 ballot and guarantee the Democratic Party cannot replace him. 

Advertisement

The group reportedly began researching laws for replacing a president in several battleground states four months ago.  

Following special counsel Robert Hur’s report stating concerns about Biden’s ailing health, the Heritage Foundation began research and discovered that it would be difficult for the president to be replaced in certain swing states.

“If the Biden family decides that President Biden will not run for re-election, the mechanisms for replacing him on ballots vary by state,” the Heritage Foundation noted. “There is the potential for pre-election litigation in some states that would make the process difficult and perhaps unsuccessful.”

Former President Donald Trump has yet to comment on whether he wants Biden to remain in the race. However, a close source to the GOP presumptuous nominee said they “definitely want the dementia patient.” 

“They made their bed; they get to sleep in it. But we also love the chaos of their public decision-making process,” the source told NOTUS.

Despite Biden continually defying the Democratic Party’s calls for him to step down, the president has refused to listen. As a result, the Republican Party is preparing for anything to happen between now and the election. 

Recommended

'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did Not Go As Expected Guy Benson
Advertisement

The Oversight Project’s executive director, Mike Howell, told the outlet that putting another Democrat nominee on the ballot would be “extraordinarily difficult,” and that “we would make it extraordinarily difficult” because the deadline for getting on the ballot has already passed in crucial key states. 

“We’ve zeroed in on a few states that we think are the best case,” Howell continued. “It all depends on when and how they do it. And then what state that we’re looking at now that matches up to be the right one, going in there and working with the right people.”

Before Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the Democratic Party had planned to nominate Biden in a virtual roll call before the August convention. However, since the unprecedented fallout, the left is in limbo. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did Not Go As Expected Guy Benson
Pelosi and Obama Are Colluding to Get Biden to Exit the Race, But There's One Problem Matt Vespa
Did Anyone Miss This Significant Change in Biden's Attitude Regarding Dropping Out of the Race? Matt Vespa
Our Brezhnev, our Pravda, our Soviet Union... Victor Davis Hanson
Watch the Reactions From Biden's Team When He Called Harris 'Vice President Trump' Leah Barkoukis
What Concerned MSNBC's Rachel Maddow About Biden's NATO Presser Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'The Daily Show' Put Together a Focus Group of Black Voters...and It Did Not Go As Expected Guy Benson
Advertisement