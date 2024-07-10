GOP's Plan to Keep Biden on the Ballot

President Joe Biden is destroying his reelection chances resulting in Democrats turning sour on him— and the Republican Party intends to keep it that way.

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank, is reportedly looking for a way to keep Biden on the 2024 ballot and guarantee the Democratic Party cannot replace him.

The group reportedly began researching laws for replacing a president in several battleground states four months ago.

Following special counsel Robert Hur’s report stating concerns about Biden’s ailing health, the Heritage Foundation began research and discovered that it would be difficult for the president to be replaced in certain swing states.

“If the Biden family decides that President Biden will not run for re-election, the mechanisms for replacing him on ballots vary by state,” the Heritage Foundation noted. “There is the potential for pre-election litigation in some states that would make the process difficult and perhaps unsuccessful.”

Former President Donald Trump has yet to comment on whether he wants Biden to remain in the race. However, a close source to the GOP presumptuous nominee said they “definitely want the dementia patient.”

“They made their bed; they get to sleep in it. But we also love the chaos of their public decision-making process,” the source told NOTUS.

Despite Biden continually defying the Democratic Party’s calls for him to step down, the president has refused to listen. As a result, the Republican Party is preparing for anything to happen between now and the election.

The Oversight Project’s executive director, Mike Howell, told the outlet that putting another Democrat nominee on the ballot would be “extraordinarily difficult,” and that “we would make it extraordinarily difficult” because the deadline for getting on the ballot has already passed in crucial key states.

“We’ve zeroed in on a few states that we think are the best case,” Howell continued. “It all depends on when and how they do it. And then what state that we’re looking at now that matches up to be the right one, going in there and working with the right people.”

Before Biden’s disastrous debate performance, the Democratic Party had planned to nominate Biden in a virtual roll call before the August convention. However, since the unprecedented fallout, the left is in limbo.