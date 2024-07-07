Joe Biden Needs a Dictionary

President Joe Biden gave a million and one reasons why he is not mentally fit enough to serve another four years in office during his first post-debate interview— and this one takes the cake.

By now, we all know Biden has trouble speaking and stringing sentences together. However, his latest slip-up settles concerns from those worried he wouldn’t make it through another White House term.

During an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden suggested he would accept a loss against former President Donald Trump, so long as he did his “goodest” job.

According to study.com, the word “goodest” is not a word.

Biden: “If Trump wins in November, I'll feel as long as I gave it my all and did the goodest job I know I could do.”



“The goodest job” 😂

pic.twitter.com/zQuGYUdI0F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 6, 2024

Referencing national polls, Stephanopoulos said he had never seen a president have a 36 percent approval rating and still “get reelected.”

“I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” Biden said. “Look, George. Think of it this way. You’ve heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point when the things that happen in the next several years are gonna determine what the next six, seven decades are gonna be like.”

Critics were quick to point out the 81-year-old’s choice of the wrong word when trying to persuade people into thinking you are mentally fit to be president.

If this was three weeks ago, Merriam-Webster would have added “goodest” to the dictionary. — Wrecking Ball Legursky (@WreckingBall75) July 6, 2024

You do the goodest job you can little guy! — aka (@akafacehots) July 6, 2024

That’s what Jill tells him when he finishes his applesauce. “Joey, you did the goodest job!” — Maresydoats (@prolifevoterfl) July 6, 2024

This sounds like they're already setting the stage for conceding to Trump tbh.



The writing is on the wall. It'll take levels of fraud never seen before in this country for him to win. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) July 6, 2024

Wait, this whole thing is just about a president doing the goodest he can do? Well now I feel like a jerk 😂 — PurrrfectlyRandom (@PurrrfectRandom) July 6, 2024



