Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden
Did Any Democrat Come to the Defense of Joe Biden Today?
A Senior White House Official Delivered These Damning Remarks About Biden
So, Who's Working to Keep Biden's DNC Delegates in Line?
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer
The Race Doesn’t Change
Joy Reid Would Rather Vote for a President In a Coma Rather Than...
Wall Street Places Its Bets on a Trump Win
The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self
Top Biden Surrogate James Clyburn Cancels 'Face the Nation' Interview
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe
The Bible: Advancing the Causes of American Civil Religion
Only Election Deniers Reject the Results of the 2024 Democratic Primary
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Needs a Dictionary

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 07, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden gave a million and one reasons why he is not mentally fit enough to serve another four years in office during his first post-debate interview— and this one takes the cake. 

Advertisement

By now, we all know Biden has trouble speaking and stringing sentences together. However, his latest slip-up settles concerns from those worried he wouldn’t make it through another White House term. 

During an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos, Biden suggested he would accept a loss against former President Donald Trump, so long as he did his “goodest” job. 

According to study.com, the word “goodest” is not a word. 

Referencing national polls, Stephanopoulos said he had never seen a president have a 36 percent approval rating and still “get reelected.” 

“I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” Biden said. “Look, George. Think of it this way. You’ve heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point when the things that happen in the next several years are gonna determine what the next six, seven decades are gonna be like.”

Recommended

Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Critics were quick to point out the 81-year-old’s choice of the wrong word when trying to persuade people into thinking you are mentally fit to be president. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
ABC News Reporter's Reaction to Biden's Highly Scripted Interviews Is Priceless Matt Vespa
The Moment Cameras Reveal Joe Biden's True Self Sarah Arnold
Democrats Have No Good Way Forward And Deserve To Suffer Derek Hunter
Top Biden Surrogate James Clyburn Cancels 'Face the Nation' Interview Rebecca Downs
Germany: The Sick Man of Europe Rainer Zitelmann

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama Donor Offers Another Reason Why the Dems Are Panicking About Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Advertisement