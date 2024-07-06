Why We Need to See the Visitor Logs for Biden's Delaware Home. Yes,...
The Associated Press and WSJ’s Headlines for Biden's Trainwreck ABC News Interview Say...
It's Time to Admit the Dems Are Heading for Civil War Over Joe...
House Dems Had a Brutal Message for Biden Post-ABC News Interview
Dem Megadonors Are Colluding to Remove Biden From the Race
Axelrod Gives His Assessment of Biden After Interview
Biden Refuses to Take Cognitive Test Despite Doubts About His Health
ABC News Panel Says Biden's Post-Debate Interview Will Do Nothing to 'Calm Nerves'
A Bill Annihilating Parents' Rights Is Headed to Gavin Newsom's Desk
New Report Warns the Danger AI Poses to Children
Another House Democrat Calls On Biden to Resign
Pro-Life Leaders Insist RNC Not Weaken Pro-Life Provisions in Party Platform
How Democrats Plan to Oust Joe Biden
Joe Biden Slams Trump for 'Misspeaking' Despite Suffering a Week Full of Gaffes
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Blames Trump for Poor Debate Performance

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 06, 2024 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Joe Biden claimed that he got “distracted” by former President Donald Trump’s “shouting” during the first 2024 debate. 

However, no such thing occurred. 

Advertisement

During his first post-debate interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos, Biden said he realized he was having a “bad night” when the moderators turned Trump’s mic off and was “still shouting.” 

“Well, it came to me I was having a bad night when I realized that even when I was answering the question, even though they turned his mic off, he was still shouting. And I let it distract me," Biden said. "But I'm not blaming it on that, but I realized that I just wasn't in control." 

Trump was never heard or seen shouting during the debate. Both candidates agreed to have the mics shut off when they were not answering a question, and at times, footage catches Trump still talking but never did he raise his voice. 

Biden blamed his poor debate performance on having a “cold” and jet lag from a few weeks prior. However, Stephanopoulos pointed out that Biden had 12 days to recover from his travels. 

Recommended

The Associated Press and WSJ’s Headlines for Biden's Trainwreck ABC News Interview Say It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The 81-year-old president blamed his disastrous debate performance on several things instead of taking responsibility for his own health. 

“It was a bad episode," Biden claimed. "No indication of a serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing. It was a bad night.” 

The interview, which was supposed to reassure Americans he is capable of staying in the race, seemed to backfire.

Just moments before, Biden said he couldn’t remember if he had re-watched the debate when Stephanopoulos asked. 

As Biden faces pressure to drop out of the race, including from Democrats, he said that only the “Lord almighty” can convince him to resign. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN TRUMP

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Associated Press and WSJ’s Headlines for Biden's Trainwreck ABC News Interview Say It All Matt Vespa
Look at the Faces of the ABC News Panel After Biden’s Interview Matt Vespa
Why We Need to See the Visitor Logs for Biden's Delaware Home. Yes, It Relates to His Health. Matt Vespa
It's Time to Admit the Dems Are Heading for Civil War Over Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Here's a Twitter Thread Exposing the Democrat Media Complex's Plot to Hide Biden's Mental Decline Matt Vespa
Ukraine and the Winter War, 1939-1940 Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Associated Press and WSJ’s Headlines for Biden's Trainwreck ABC News Interview Say It All Matt Vespa
Advertisement