Trump Beats Whoever Dems Replace Biden With In Hypothetical Polls

The Democratic Party is panicking as it comes to terms with President Joe Biden’s senility and cognitive decline is going to cost them the election.

With less than four months until ballots are cast, several polls found that no matter who Democrats pin up against former President Donald Trump, he still wins.

A new Ipsos/Reuters survey found that Trump beats California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Vice President Kamala Harris in a hypothetical matchup.

Trump won 43 percent of the vote, while Harris would hypothetically win 42 percent. Meanwhile, Newsom would hypothetically win only 39 percent of registered voter’s support compared to Trump’s 42 percent.

Following Biden’s catastrophic debate performance last week, rumors that the 81-year-old president will be replaced as the Democratic nominee are beginning to become reality.

A Rasmussen Reports survey from earlier this year revealed that Trump would beat Newsom by 17 points (51 percent to 34) if the governor were the 2024 Democratic nominee.

An Emerson College poll also found that Trump would win in a landslide victory against Newsom by ten points.

It doesn’t look any better for Democrats if Harris were the party’s nominee.

I recently reported that several reports suggest that the only reason Democrats would consider making Harris the nominee is so that the $240 million raised for Biden’s campaign can swiftly be transferred to the vice president.

A recent Politico/ Morning Consult poll found that just a third of voters think Harris would win the election against Trump, while only three of five Democrats believe she would succeed.

The poll revealed that Harris has the same low approval rating as Biden— which is well underwater.

Only 43 percent view Biden as the favorable candidate, while 42 percent of respondents view Harris as favorable.

Before the July 4th festivities kicked off, Newsom declared his support for Biden, calling on Americans to have the senile president’s back.

I heard three words from the President tonight -- he’s all in. And so am I.@JoeBiden’s had our back. Now it’s time to have his. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 4, 2024

However, Newsom received harsh criticism from social media users.

