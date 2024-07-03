Joe Biden Goes All 'Wolf of Wall Street' in Call With Staffers About...
Notice Anything Different Regarding Trump Over the Past Couple of Days?
Biden Knows He's in Trouble. What Now?
Karine Jean-Pierre Trips Over Biden's New Excuse for Bombing at the Debate
Senilitygate and Mrs. Alito's Flags
Fauci Refuses to Doubt Joe Biden's Mental Capabilities
Is This Why the Biden Family Doesn't Want Joe to Drop Out of...
One State Formed a Committee to Investigate Illegal Alien Crimes
Delegates Aren't Taking Too Kindly to Idea of Kamala Harris Being Replaced by...
Joe Biden's Path Is 'Narrow to None' If He Loses This Key State
Federal Appeals Court Lifts Injunction Placed on Biden's SAVE Plan
Biden Admin Gives Illegal Aliens From One Country Temporary Protected Status
Here’s What One Poll Is Showing About a Potential Harris vs. Trump Election
Scott Jennings Lays Out What the 'Big Lie' for 2024 Is
Tipsheet

Democrats Weigh If Kamala Harris Is Better Than a 'Comatose' Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 03, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Democratic Party is facing mounting pressure to replace President Joe Biden just four months before the November 2024 election after his concerning debate performance. 

Advertisement

The next issue the Left faces is who could replace Biden who would be a strong enough candidate to beat former President Donald Trump. 

Three names come to mind: Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and former First Lady Michelle Obama.  

According to several Biden campaign officials and members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Harris is the front-runner to take Biden’s seat. 

However, with Harris’s popularity in the toilet, that doesn’t leave much hope for the Democratic Party. 

Last month, I reported on a poll that found Harris’s disapproval rating was at 52-42 percent with the majority doubting that she would be able to win the presidency if she were the Democratic nominee. 

Fifty-one percent of voters believed Harris would make for a lousy president, with only three in five Democrat voters indicating they would vote for the vice president, 

So, the question Democrats grapple with is, is a “dead” Biden better than Harris when it comes to beating former President Donald Trump?  

“Kamala Harris is more threatening to those swing voters than a dead Joe Biden or a comatose Joe Biden,” James Carville said during a phone call with Democrat donors, according to Semafor. “So, if Joe has to go, it’s gonna be Kamala, and if it’s Kamala, it’s gonna be harder.”

Recommended

Notice Anything Different Regarding Trump Over the Past Couple of Days? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

High-profile Democrat donors have threatened to stop cutting checks to the Biden campaign if he is not replaced. 

“It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee,” Hannah Linkenhoker, an advisor to several Democrat donors, said. 

During the 60-minute phone call with Carville, a donor asked what “Can we, as donors, do to encourage the change in the ticket?” 

“Continuing to have President Biden at the top of this ticket is giving people an excuse to vote for Donald Trump,” another donor said.

Despite calls from his own colleagues to step down, Biden has vowed to stay in the race, citing polling as his reason. 

Tags: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Notice Anything Different Regarding Trump Over the Past Couple of Days? Matt Vespa
Is This Why the Biden Family Doesn't Want Joe to Drop Out of the Race? Sarah Arnold
Joe Biden Goes All 'Wolf of Wall Street' in Call With Staffers About 2024 Future Matt Vespa
Senilitygate and Mrs. Alito's Flags Ann Coulter
Scott Jennings Lays Out What the 'Big Lie' for 2024 Is Rebecca Downs
Delegates Aren't Taking Too Kindly to Idea of Kamala Harris Being Replaced by a White Man Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Notice Anything Different Regarding Trump Over the Past Couple of Days? Matt Vespa
Advertisement