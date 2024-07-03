Democrats Weigh If Kamala Harris Is Better Than a 'Comatose' Joe Biden

The Democratic Party is facing mounting pressure to replace President Joe Biden just four months before the November 2024 election after his concerning debate performance.

The next issue the Left faces is who could replace Biden who would be a strong enough candidate to beat former President Donald Trump.

Three names come to mind: Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

According to several Biden campaign officials and members of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), Harris is the front-runner to take Biden’s seat.

However, with Harris’s popularity in the toilet, that doesn’t leave much hope for the Democratic Party.

Last month, I reported on a poll that found Harris’s disapproval rating was at 52-42 percent with the majority doubting that she would be able to win the presidency if she were the Democratic nominee.

Fifty-one percent of voters believed Harris would make for a lousy president, with only three in five Democrat voters indicating they would vote for the vice president,

So, the question Democrats grapple with is, is a “dead” Biden better than Harris when it comes to beating former President Donald Trump?

“Kamala Harris is more threatening to those swing voters than a dead Joe Biden or a comatose Joe Biden,” James Carville said during a phone call with Democrat donors, according to Semafor. “So, if Joe has to go, it’s gonna be Kamala, and if it’s Kamala, it’s gonna be harder.”

High-profile Democrat donors have threatened to stop cutting checks to the Biden campaign if he is not replaced.

“It’s just really hard to see how we keep supporting him. He needs to dig deep about whether he can in good conscience be our nominee,” Hannah Linkenhoker, an advisor to several Democrat donors, said.

During the 60-minute phone call with Carville, a donor asked what “Can we, as donors, do to encourage the change in the ticket?”

“Continuing to have President Biden at the top of this ticket is giving people an excuse to vote for Donald Trump,” another donor said.

Despite calls from his own colleagues to step down, Biden has vowed to stay in the race, citing polling as his reason.