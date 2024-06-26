Justice Alito Sounds the Alarm on Censorship. We Have a Solution.
Tipsheet

Netanyahu Calls John Fetterman a 'Friend of Israel' During to Trip to Jerusalem

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 26, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following several criticisms of how President Joe Biden has handled the Israel-Hamas war. 

Fetterman, who has been a strong supporting voice of Israel, met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday in which the Prime Minister praised the senator for being a friend of Israel. 

“We stand with Israel through this. I’m so sorry for what’s been done to this nation but I’m just honored to be here today,” Fetterman said. 

Netanyahu welcomed the Democrat senator and said Israel has “no better friend than Fetterman.” 

We’ve been through dark times in these months of anguish war. During that time, I can say that Israel has had no better friend than Senator John Fetterman. Senator, welcome to Israel. I want to thank you for your courageous statements that show moral clarity and moral courage and you just say it the way it is. We appreciate this friendship at all times but especially at these times. So welcome, friend. Via Netanyahu’s statement. 

Fetterman has repeatedly broke with the Democratic Party over its Israel stance, and even went as far as saying he no longer considers himself “progressive.” 

Earlier this month, the senator criticized the way Biden has dealt with the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, saying he would never "capitulate to the fringe" or “pander” to the Democratic Party.

His comment came after the president said he would not offer support to Netanyahu in any offenses against Iran despite Biden saying just one day prior that the United State's support for Israel was “ironclad.”

Fetterman argued that the U.S. should stand by Israel’s side no matter what, disagreeing with Biden’s wishy-washy stance with the Jewish state. His comments have caused tension between him and his Democrat colleagues who are more in favor of sending millions of dollars to Ukraine to help protect Israel from terrorists. 

