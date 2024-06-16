New Video Montage Shows Why Most Americans Think Biden Is Too Old to...
A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off...
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered...
Latest Palestinian Poll Should Kill Further Discussions About Ceasefires
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity
Another Big Huge Biden Lie
My Father Lived Out Equality: He Adopted Ten of Us
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 222: Jesus Quotes Isaiah - Part 1
What to Expect in the First Presidential Debate
A Politically Incorrect Prayer
Who Does Kamala Harris Think She Is Weighing in on Our Sex Lives?
The Tolerance Lie
What Most People Do Not Know About Capitalism
CNN Bullies Ticketmaster Into Canceling Tucker Carlson Tour
Tipsheet

El Savador Illegal Immigrant Charged With Rape, Murdering a Mother of Five

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 16, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador was arrested and charged for raping and murdering a Maryland mother of five. 

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez was taken into custody on Friday after law enforcement agents found him in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The illegal alien was charged for allegedly killing Rachel Morin, who was found dead near a hiking trail in August of 2023. Hartford County Sheriff Jeffery Gahler confirmed the arrest and said that Martinez-Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape. 

Advertisement

“Five hours after meeting with [Morin's] family and just before midnight our time, police in Tulsa, Oklahoma assisted by our federal partners, located and arrested Rachel's murderer: Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez," Gahler said.

Gahler believes that Morin was not Martinez-Hernandez’s first victim.

The 23-year-old undocumented alien illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in February of 2023. Gahler suspects that Martinez-Hernandez fled to the United States after killing a young woman in El Salvador in January of 2023. 

“Once in our country, and likely emboldened by his amenity, he brutally attacked a nine-year-old girl and her mother in a home invasion in March of 2023 in Los Angeles,” Gahler stated, adding that law enforcement’s first DNA match for Martinez-Hernandez was from an attack he committed in March 2023.

The L.A. case allowed investigators to connect DNA samples from the murder scene in Harford County to the surveillance video of the suspect in California— which gave local and federal investigators their first images of Martinez-Hernandez.

Recommended

It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
Advertisement

FBI Baltimore special agent said that they were able to trace the illegal immigrant’s DNA to potential family members in El Salvador and identify the suspect. Local law enforcement could locate him in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and take him into custody.

“It is my hope and the hope of all involved, working this case that the arrest of this suspect brings her [Mornin's] family and our Harford County community some peace," Gahler said. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
A Biden Spokesperson Did Not Just Say *That* to Explain Joe's Wandering Off at G7 Summit Matt Vespa
New Video Montage Shows Why Most Americans Think Biden Is Too Old to Be President Matt Vespa
MD Sheriff Has a Message for Biden After Arresting an Illegal Who Murdered a Mother of Five Matt Vespa
Another Big Huge Biden Lie Kevin McCullough
Latest Palestinian Poll Should Kill Further Discussions About Ceasefires Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Was Quite A Week Of Media Stupidity Derek Hunter
Advertisement