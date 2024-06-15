CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate

CNN released new rules for the highly anticipated presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In less than two weeks, the two candidates will go head to head in their first debate this election cycle, hosted by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash in Atlanta, Georgia.

The outlet finalized its set of rules which both presidential campaigns agreed upon on.

The 90-minute debate will include two commercial breaks, according to the network, and campaign staff may not interact with their candidate during that time. Both candidates agreed to appear at a uniform podium, and their podium positions will be determined by a coin flip. Microphones will be muted throughout the debate except for the candidate whose turn it is to speak. While no props or pre-written notes will be allowed on the stage, candidates will be given a pen, a pad of paper and a bottle of water. Via CNN.

Contrary to past debates, there will be no audience. However, moderators “will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion.”

To qualify for the debate, the candidates must receive 15 percent support in four separate national polls, and be on the ballot in enough states to reach 270 electoral college votes.

CNN also said that it wouldn’t be “impossible” for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear at the debate. However, it is very unlikely any other candidate will meet the requirements to join them on stage.

According to a recent poll by J.L. Partners, 49 percent of voters believe Biden will forget where he is while on stage with Trump, and 41 percent expect him to wander off of the stage. more than half.

The survey also found that a massive 70 percent of Americans think the 81-year-old president will fumble over his words.

On the other hand, 50 percent of voters—including 13 percent of Democrats— expect Trump to win the debate.