Trump to Meet With Mitch McConnell for the First Time In Four Years

Former President Donald Trump will meet with the top Republican leader for the first time since he left office in a behind closed-door meeting.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) confirmed on Wednesday that he will attend a meeting with Trump and other House Republicans during a conference, hosted at the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

“I'll be at the meeting tomorrow,” McConnell told reporters, despite his long-running feud with Trump.

Thursday’s meeting will be the first time the two GOP leaders will meet face to face-since 2020.

Trump has repeatedly called for McConnell to be ousted, dubbing him as an “old crow.”

In 2022, the 45th president demanded the Republican Party to boot McConnell from his position as Senate minority leader for alleged ties to Communist China, calling the GOP senator a “pawn for the Democrats.

A few months later, Trump called out McConnell for not overturning the 2020 presidential election results, calling him the “worst.”

On the other hand, McConnell accused Trump of being “morally responsible" for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests after recognizing President Joe Biden as the 2020 presidential winner.

However, the two Republicans seemed to have somewhat repaired their broken relationship this year.

McConnell endorsed Trump for president earlier this year after he secured the 2024 GOP nomination.

“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States," McConnell said. "It should come as no surprise that as the nominee, he will have my support.”

The Senator told reporters he would support the GOP presidential candidate regardless of differences— including Trump.

“I support him. He's earned the nomination by the voters all across the country,” he said.

McConnell also offered Trump support after a Manhattan jury found him guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records last month.

The GOP senator said he expects the conviction to be overturned, adding that the charges should have never been brought against Trump in the first place.