Judge Merchan Gets Exclusive Invite to Trump's Potential Inauguration Day

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 08, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) explains why he invited the corrupt Manhattan judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial which ended in 12 jurors finding him guilty go 34 counts of felony charges which should have otherwise been misdemeanors. 

The Republican is so confident that Trump will beat President Joe Biden in November and continue his legacy in the White House that he invited Judge Juan Merchan to take a front row seat at the historical event. 

“My view of inviting him to the inauguration is to show my recognition that what Merchan is doing unintentionally is re-electing… Donald Trump," Wilson told Fox News Digital. "In fact, I've got one of my grandson's, Houston Wilson, ready to be with him and to make sure he has proper seating.”

After last week’s unprecedented court ruling against Trump, Wilson criticized the verdict, calling it “irresponsible and unethical." 

The former president himself revealed his conviction as “rigged,” “sham,” and the “weaponization” of justice. 

Wilson’s son, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, hand-deliver a note to New York State Supreme Court Justice Merchan’s bailiff, extending an invitation to Trump’s potential monumental day on January 25, 2025. 

“It should be concerning to every American, because if you can convict a former President of the United States on such bogus charges…every American of either party is at risk, whether they be a public official or not,” Wilson continued, claiming Trump would not have ever faced politically motivated charges if he were not running for reelection.

“Why would it come up during an election year? Of course, it's totally contrived to interfere with the election,” he added. 

Democrats thought their political persecution against Trump would result in his supporters abandoning him, but they were wrong. 

Instead, polls indicate that the former president is even more liked and respected— even by those who didn’t intend to vote for him. 

A recent poll conducted by the Daily Mail and J.L. Partners found that 22 percent of voters now view Trump more favorably, while only 16 percent view him more negatively. 

Political pollster Frank Luntz warned that the conviction Trump would lead him to being viewed as a “martyr,” cautioning the left that making him a convicted felon will backfire in November. 

