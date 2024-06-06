What the Hell Happened to Biden During Today's D-Day Ceremony?
Virginia May No Longer Be an 'Easy' Win for Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 06, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden is losing steam in several states he secured during the 2020 election— making former President Donald Trump’s return to the White House more of a reality. 

According to a new Fox News survey, Trump and Biden are neck and neck among Virginia voters just five months before the November election. 

In 2020, Biden won the state by more than 10 points. However, four years later, he is tied with Trump at 48 percent. 

Voters under 30 and those 65 years of age and older were evenly split regarding support for the two candidates (48 percent.) 

The poll found that Trump holds the most support from White evangelical Christians (80 percent), rural voters (63 percent), and voters without a college degree (56 percent). 

Meanwhile, Biden holds just slightly more support among Black voters. However, that number has drastically decreased since his 2020 campaign. 

On the other hand, Trump’s support among Black Americans has nearly tripled since the last election four years ago, in which only nine percent voted for the 45th president in 2020. Flash forward four years, one bad economy, a wide open border, and crime at every U.S. corner, Trump now has 25 percent of support from Black voters. 

A survey conducted by Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research also found that Trump and Biden are split among Virginia voters. 

The poll found that each candidate received 42 percent support from likely voters in the state. 

LIVE: Day 4 of Hunter Biden's Gun Trial Mia Cathell
The data is important because Virginia has been historically seen as a safe win for Biden— up until now. 

Meanwhile, an FAU PolCom Lab/Mainstreet Research poll found that Trump and Biden are tied in key battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania. 

Trump leads Biden by one point among all voters and one point among likely voters. This is a massive jump from the 2020 election where Biden sailed to victory in the states, causing the president’s administration to panic with little to no time for the president to recover from these dismal polling numbers. 

In the predominantly Democrat state of Michigan, voters are indecisive about their vote at the ballot box this November. 45 percent of Michiganders support Trump and Biden. 

In Pennsylvania, Trump (45 percent) leads Biden (43 percent) by two points among all voters, and the 81-year-old president takes the lead against Trump— but only by two percentage points among all voters. 

