Trump Reacts to Guilty Verdict: 'Will Fight Until the End'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 30, 2024 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool

Former President Donald Trump came out swinging against the sham verdict handed down to him on Thursday which found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. 

Moments after the verdict was read, Trump exited the courthouse, stone-faced and in disbelief that the politically corrupt jury failed to uphold the integrity of the judicial process. 

“The real verdict will be November 5th by the people,” Trump told reporters. “The whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden Administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent. We'll fight to the end and we'll win...this is long from over.”

Trump promised to fight the United States and the American people while accusing the Democratic Party of interfering with the 2024 election. 

Trump called the "rigged" trial a "disgrace," vowing to fight until the end. "Our country has gone to Hell. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess," he continued. "I'm a very innocent man, and it's okay."

He criticized Judge Juan Merchan, saying that the corrupt judge should have never been allowed to oversee the case. 

The Trump campaign released a statement, defending the former president and criticizing the left for politically attacking him. 

"This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent," the statement read. "We're a nation in decline, serious decline, millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they're taking over our country. We have a country that's in big trouble."

"They know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here. You have a Soros-backed DA, and the whole thing, we didn't do a thing wrong," the statement continued.  

