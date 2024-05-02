Wait Until You Hear What Iran Is Offering Expelled US College Students

A major Iranian university is welcoming pro-terrorism U.S. college students with open arms as they continue to harass and terrorize Jews.

The head of Shiraz University is offering free tuition to U.S. pro-Hamas students who have been expelled for participating in anti-Israel protests.

Located in the Fars province, Mohammad Moazzeni announced his proposal on Iranian state-owned Press TV while praising the students for standing in “solidarity” with Palestinians.

A professor at the university called the pro-terrorism students “our people,” confident they would support Iran in a war with the United States.

His offer comes after police officers nationwide took forceful action to dismantle the encampments put up by entitled students who are calling for the genocide of Jews.

Moazzeni blasted law enforcement for its response to protests that have driven a wedge in what America stands. His comments come as pro-Hamas students tear down U.S. flags and replace them with the Palestinian flag.

“[They exert a lot of violence in order to contain this raging movement and have even threatened to expel the students from universities and hinder their employment in the future, and such autocratic methods show the decline of global arrogance," according to Irainian state-owned outlet Press TV. "Students and even professors who have been expelled or threatened with expulsion can continue their studies at Shiraz University and I think that other universities in Shiraz as well as Fars Province are also prepared [to provide the conditions],” he said.

Police officers have had to resort to tear gas in order to stop the violence that is rocking universities across the country.

Many pro-Hamas protesters have also gotten violent with Jewish students who have organized counter-protests.

“If tensions between America and Iran rise tomorrow or the day after, these are the people who will have to take to the streets to support Iran,” he continued.

Moazzeni claimed that the pro-terrorism protests raging through college campuses resemble the existence of Western civilization and support the meaning of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution.