GOP Rep Accuses Biden of 'Doing Everything He Can to Make Israel Unsuccessful' In Destroying Hamas

By now we should all know that President Joe Biden is not the one in charge of the country, but rather just a puppet for the Democratic Party’s agenda.

There is speculation that former President Barack Obama is pulling the strings behind the scenes and Republican Congressmen appear to confirm the rumors.

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) is warning Americans that the United States cannot survive a “fourth Obama term,” suggesting that the Biden agenda is just a continuation of the latter’s progressive plans.

Self explained the downfall of America under the Biden Administration that has resulted in the “decline in the influence of the United States around the world.”

It started with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan. Soon after that, people started testing us and Putin started moving troops into Ukraine within two months of the withdrawal. And, frankly, that’s lightning speed when you talk about a nation making a decision to start moving troops toward combat. This is the third Obama administration; let’s just admit it. Every one of the Obama policies is being exacerbated, encouraged, and executed by the Biden administration. So I don’t believe that our constitutional republic can survive a fourth Obama term. Via Breitbart News.

Many prominent voices have suggested that Obama is in control of the U.S. behind the scenes.

Conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly once said, “There are a lot of people who think the Obamas are already running the government and that there is some sort of shadow puppet situation going on that they’re controlling.”

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has also said he has a “hunch” that Obama is secretly “making decisions in the White House.”

Biden often talks about the “Obama-Biden administration,” appearing to remind voters of the connection between the two political figures— and this may be on purpose.

Despite Obama being one of the most progressive presidents the U.S. has seen, he has been one of the most popular presidents among voters. In comparison to Biden’s popularity, there is a massive difference between the two.

Self also accused Biden of “doing everything he can to make Israel unsuccessful in their mission to destroy the Hamas infrastructure.”

The Republican claimed that Biden is “throwing every obstacle he can in the way” of Israel finishing the job against Hamas terrorists.

“At the end of the day, I think Israel will probably do what they can to meet their objectives in spite of the Biden administration,” he continued. “These [demonstrations] are the consequences of the incubator of socialism that our universities have become for decades now. They are basically socialist in their belief, in their teaching, and in their policies, and we’re seeing the results of it now in the antisemitic, pro-Palestinian protests.”