CBP Releases Shocking New Data On the Amount of Illegals Flown Into the U.S. Under Biden

Customs Border and Protection released shocking new numbers on the staggering amount of illegal immigrants who have been flown into the United States under the Biden Administration.

According to the data, the Biden Administration has flown 404,000 illegal immigrants into the country thanks to the Humanitarian Parole Program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans. The program grants illegal immigrants two years of humanitarian parole in the U.S., allowing them to work American jobs.

It is worth noting that the 404, 000 illegal immigrants do not include those entering the U.S. through its southern border.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin broke down the number of illegal aliens by country who are residing in the U.S.:

84,000 Cubans 154,000 Haitians 69,000 Nicaraguans 95,000 Venezuelans Critics say this mass parole program is essentially de facto amnesty, as ICE does not have the manpower or resources to go out and deport them if they stay past their parole grant, and they are not a priority for removal under the current DHS guidelines for ICE. Some countries, like Venezuela, aren’t cooperative with deportations and won’t take their own citizens back, yet the Biden admin continues to import Venezuelans into the U.S. by the tens of thousands via this program. Via @BillMelugin_

In 2023, the Biden Administration announced its goal to provide “safe and orderly pathways to the United States” for 30,000 illegal nationals from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

The Biden Department of Homeland Security said it would grant parole to an illegal immigrant if there is an “urgent humanitarian or significant public benefit reasons” to do so.

Last month, I reported that the Biden DHS has only deported 0.25 percent of Venezuelans who have illegally entered the country. During the Fiscal Year 2023, 335,000 illegal Venezuelan immigrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, with only 834 having been deported.