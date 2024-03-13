A Massive Racial Shift Could Screw Democrats and Joe Biden in 2024
Biden Has Only Deported .25% of Illegal Venezuelans Who Have Entered the U.S.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 13, 2024 8:45 PM
Since President Joe Biden took office nearly four years ago, illegal immigrants residing in the United States have skyrocketed, with many coming from Venezuela. 

According to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Venezuelans illegally living in the U.S. surpassed Mexicans for the first time on record last year. 

However, Biden has only deported 0.25 percent of those who have illegally entered the country. 

Fox News found that during the Fiscal Year 2023, 335,000 illegal Venezuelan immigrants crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, with only 834 having been deported. 

Reacting to the data, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) said that Biden is “aiding and abetting an invasion.” 

Last September, Border Patrol agents arrested Venezuelans 54,833 times— more than double from 22,090 arrests in August of that year. 

In comparison, Mexicans were arrested by Border Patrol agents 39,733 times in September after being apprehended at the southern border. 

That same year, the Biden Administration announced that it would grant temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who were already in the U.S.— making them eligible to work in the country.

In February, FBI agents warned of the possibility that illegal Venezuelan immigrants are teaming up with dangerous MS-13 gang members, resulting in American citizens becoming victims of their crimes. 

The gang, Tren de Aragua, is believed to be sweeping the streets of New York City after being linked to more than 62 robberies across the Democrat-run “sanctuary city.”  

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have released more than six million illegal immigrants into the U.S. since Biden took office in 2021. The United States has become vulnerable to human trafficking, murder, crime, and a widespread of deadly drugs crossing the southern border thanks to Biden’s reckless policies. 

Under his administration, criminal activity by illegal aliens has shot up in record numbers. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, the agency has arrested 15,267 illegal immigrants in fiscal year 2023– a 526 percent increase from fiscal year 2020. 

Tags: VENEZUELA BORDER CRISIS

