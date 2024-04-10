Biden Dodges Questions About Whether Hostages Held by Hamas Are Still Alive
Senior Biden Official Admits Funds for Iran Goes Toward Violence, Not Humanitarian Needs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 10, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

U.S. senators are criticizing the Biden Administration for putting Americans in “harm's way” after Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo admitted that the $6 million the president unfroze last year likely went to fund violent activity— and not humanitarian needs. 

During his testimony on Tuesday before the Senate Banking Committee, Adeyemo acknowledged that for Iran “any dollar they have will go towards their violent activity before they deal with their people.”

His admission comes after Republicans warned the Biden Administration last year not to unfreeze the funds for Iran in exchange for Americans being held hostage, arguing that the money would go directly into the pockets of terrorists— which it did. Shortly after the Biden Administration handed over millions of dollars to Iran, Hamas terrorists launched a terrorist attack in Israel, killing more than 1,200 civilians, including women and children. 

More from Adeyemo’s testimony at the Senate hearing titled “Countering Illicit Finance, Terrorism and Sanctions Evasion:” 

Senator, you’re right that in a democracy, money is fungible. But what we’ve seen time and time from the Iranian regime is they failed to feed their people and they put the [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] first. Any dollar they have will go towards their violent activity before they deal with their people. That’s partially why almost none of the humanitarian money has been used for humanitarian purposes. 

They don’t care about getting drugs and food for their people. But the difference is that the United States of America has made as a values proposition that we are always willing to provide humanitarian relief for people and that’s what we’ve said is the only purpose for this money. So while in our country, money is fungible in Iran, they’ve proven that any dollar they get that they have direct access to in the country will be used for the IRGC before it’s ever used for their people.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) slammed Biden’s Iran policy, saying that “every dollar the Biden Administration gives Iran access to, is another dollar that could harm our soldiers.” 

“The Treasury has the ability to stop the dollars… that bolsters the Iranian regime. However, this White House has reduced those barriers through so-called electricity waivers…, licenses, and further billion-dollar payouts,” Scott continued. 

The Biden Administration has always claimed that the funds the U.S. gives to Iran are only to be used for humanitarian needs. However, Biden critics say that the convertible funds can be used for hostile activities. 

“The Biden administration has acted as Iran’s best friend,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said during the hearing. “Iran is not our friend. Biden keeps giving Iran money to buy weapons and try to kill us…Every dollar the US President gives Iran access to will support terrorism aimed at Americans and our allies.” 

