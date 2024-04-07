NYC Homeowners Told They Will Be Arrested If They Turn Off Electricity, Water As Squatters Take Over

The woke city of New York is being overrun by rampant crime, illegal immigrants, and now squatters thanks to a law that turns them into tenants after 30 days.

New York City homeowners are being pushed to financial limits that allow squatters to live rent-free. At the same time, the owners are forced to keep paying electricity and maintenance bills for the apartments.

Under New York City law, anyone who lives in a home or apartment for at least 30 days can claim squatter’s rights, even if they broke into the property without permission from the owner.

Squatters are taking advantage of New York City laws while homeowners go broke.

Several homeowners told CBS that they would be “arrested instantly” if they were to change the locks, evict the squatters, or turn off necessities such as hot water. They are forced to pay for the upkeep of the homes while squatters, many of whom are illegal immigrants, get to live in them for free.

One woman told the outlet that she is in debt with maxed-out credit cards after having to pay for all of the expenses as squatters take over her home.

“They turned off the hot water and then reported that they had no hot water. It's a $250 fine per day, up to $15,000 punishable by five years in jail," homeowner Susan Mascara said. (Via CBS News)

NYC homeowners who lost their homes to squatters sat down with CBS.



Some of them are now in debt for paying electricity and maintenance bills for the squatters.



Squatters turn into tenants after 30 DAYS.



After that timeframe, homeowners will be arrested if they turn off… pic.twitter.com/jOKXVcR4f3 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 5, 2024

Another said that he pays the gas and electric bills every month despite not receiving rent from the squatters.

President Joe Biden’s open border has not helped the situation either. The city has seen an uptick of illegal immigrants taking over homes and apartments.

Recently, several illegal immigrant squatters were busted on gun and drug charges, with a few of them being fugitives from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

ICE arrested three squatters this week, with one suspected of attempted murder after police responded to a call of a person pointing a gun at someone in the driveway. Immigration authorities lodged detainer requests for the immigrants to be held in local custody.

One of the squatters was released despite shooting a fellow illegal immigrant in the leg during an argument in August 2023.