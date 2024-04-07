John Fetterman Latest Remarks on Squatters Rights and Crime Won't Please Leftists
Tipsheet

Investigation Into Eric Adams Corruption Scandal Expands to Alleged Free Airline Upgrades

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  April 07, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

The FBI is currently investigating Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams as part of a larger corruption probe after reports revealed he received free air travel upgrades received by the mayor from Turkish Airlines. 

A New York Times report pointed out that the FBI is looking into whether Adams’s staff conspired with the Turkish government in an effort to gain financial gain for his campaign. 

The investigation has resulted in the FBI raiding Adams' chief fundraiser Brianna Suggs and former airline executive Cenk Ocal. 

Adams’ electronic devices including his phone and iPad were seized last year by the agency as part of the investigation. 

Adams’s open preference for Turkish Airlines, whose executives have connections with the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has drawn concern from the FBI. The agency seized his devices in connection with the investigation. Two of his allies, a staffer and a top donor, both had their residences raided by the FBI, in addition to his aide.

The broader investigation into Adams’s ties with Turkey examines whether his mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government to funnel funds to boost the campaign. Another aspect is whether Adams pressured the city’s fire department to approve a possibly unsafe Turkish Consulate. (Via the Washington Examiner)

Brendan McGuire, who represented Adams’ 2021 campaign told the Daily Mail that the Democrat mayor is innocent, claiming that the airline upgrades were always reported. 

“As borough president, the mayor consistently disclosed his official travel to Turkey, did not receive any improper upgrades, and did nothing inappropriate in exchange for an upgrade,” McGuire told the outlet. 

However, Adams admitted that he helped the Turkish consulate get approval to open, saying that it is what politicians “do every day.” 

“'When the constituency reaches out to us for assistance to another agency... you reach out to an agency and ask them to look into the matter,' Adams said in November. 

