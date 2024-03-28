DNC Holds 'Emergency Call' As Dems Panic Over RFK Jr.'s VP Pick

The Democrat Party seemed uneasy after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced his choice of Nicole Shanahan as his vice president pick.

According to recent reports, the Democrat National Convention has ramped up attacks on Kennedy, claiming the pair will boost former President Donald Trump’s chances of securing the 2024 election.

Pro-President Joe Biden supporters are attacking Kennedy for appointing Shanahan as his VP—a California-based attorney and progressive activist.

“I am personally offended and just disgusted by his campaign,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) said during a call from the DNC. “He should be ashamed of himself. He should stop running for president.”

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis (D) called Kennedy a “spoiler,” and accused the Independent presidential candidate of being “drafted” into the race by top supporters of Trump’s.

“He has no realistic path to victory in Pennsylvania,” Davis said.

Democrats are panicking that a third-party candidate could cost Biden the election despite the president’s polling numbers being well below average due to his far-left policies.

Several pro-Biden super PACs have already produced smear campaigns against Kennedy to deter voters from casting their ballot for him.

The website, rfkjrfacts, has a whole portfolio of photographs of Kennedy and Trump including other Republican members.

“RFK Jr. is a MAGA-backed candidate who is bankrolled by billionaires to help reelect Donald Trump,” the website reads. “RFK Jr.’s platform is extremely dangerous: he pushes conspiracy theories that divide our country, has made millions of dollars opposing vaccines, and has a history of anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-Semitic remarks.”

Another anti-Trump PAC, Clear Choice, also released several ads attacking Kennedy’s ties to Trump, saying that the Independent candidate is “proud” that Trump “likes” him.

However, on the other hand, pro-Trump PACs have expressed skepticism of Kennedy's VP choice, saying that it is “no surprise [Kennedy] would pick a Biden donor leftist as his running mate.”

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a far-left radical that supports reparations, backs the Green New Deal, and wants to ban fracking,” Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for the pro-Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc., said in a statement.