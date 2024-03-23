Wisconsin Election Official Found Guilty of Orchestrating Fake Military Ballot Scheme
Dish Network's Fraud Case Took an Interesting Turn After Its Founder Donated to...
Is the House GOP Falling Apart?
Gallagher Is Resigning Early. Here's What's Troubling About the Date He Chose to...
What if Totalitarianism Comes to America?
NYC Bar Association Welcomes Stalinist Cuba’s 'Jurist' as Guest Speaker
Report Suggests Illegal Aliens Who Charged National Guard Troops At Border Have Been...
CNN Panelist Warns What Will Happen If Letitia James Seizes Trump's Assets, and...
North Carolina Officials Demand Answers After Illegal Alien Was Found on Terror Watch...
Iran: The Narco State
Big Tech Censorship and the Supreme Court
Oakland's Tax Revolt Is a Hopeful Insurrection
Seizing Trump’s Assets in Witch Hunt Will Backfire
Biden Versus the American Industrial Base
Tipsheet

Here Are the Democrats Who Say They Would Save House Speaker Johnson From Being Ousted

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 23, 2024 12:00 PM
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Several Democrats came out in support of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) filed a motion to remove him from his speakership on Friday. 

Advertisement

Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) said that he would vote to keep Johnson as speaker of the House, saying that it would be “absurd” to remove him for “doing the right thing.”

“It’s absurd he’s being kicked out for doing the right thing, keeping the government open. It has two-thirds support of the Congress, and the idea that he would be kicked out by these jokers is absurd,” Suozzi told CNN. 

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) also suggested he would back Johnson despite not supporting the Republican. 

“I do not support Speaker Johnson, but I will never stand by and let MTG take over the people’s House,” Moskowitz wrote on X.

Greene filed a motion to vacate Johnson from his seat as Speaker after he brought the government funding package to a floor vote, which was passed to avert a government shutdown. 

Even some Democrats who have opposed Johnson on nearly every major policy issue indicated they would back the Republican and advocate for him to keep his speakership. However, only if he is willing to consider the foreign-aid package passed by the Senate in February. 

Recommended

Wisconsin Election Official Found Guilty of Orchestrating Fake Military Ballot Scheme Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I’d want to see his good-faith action before that happened,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) said. 

Before Greene filed her motion against Johnson, Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.) also suggested that he would work to prevent the Speaker from being ousted— depending on his stance regarding additional aid for Ukraine. 

“If we get a vote on the appropriations bills and we get a vote on the supplemental, there’ll be enough Democrats that Johnson will not be removed as speaker,” Smith said last month. 

Tags: MIKE JOHNSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wisconsin Election Official Found Guilty of Orchestrating Fake Military Ballot Scheme Matt Vespa
CNN Panelist Warns What Will Happen If Letitia James Seizes Trump's Assets, and It's Not Good for Dems Sarah Arnold
Gallagher Is Resigning Early. Here's What's Troubling About the Date He Chose to Exit. Leah Barkoukis
Sen. John Kennedy: Can You Answer These Basic Questions About Climate Change, Please? Activist: Uh... Townhall Video
What if Totalitarianism Comes to America? Mark Lewis
Dish Network's Fraud Case Took an Interesting Turn After Its Founder Donated to Biden’s Campaign Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wisconsin Election Official Found Guilty of Orchestrating Fake Military Ballot Scheme Matt Vespa
Advertisement