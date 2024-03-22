Disgraced Democrat Can't Help But Smile With Giddy When Predicting That Trump Will 'Meet His Demise'

Democrats would love nothing more than to see former President Donald Trump go down— and Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) recent reaction in an interview proved just that.

During an appearance on Pod Save America, Porter could barely contain her excitement when she thought about how Trump would “meet his demise.”

The Democrat smiled and giggled when she discussed what she thinks will be the future of Trump, appearing to hope for prison or a heart attack.

“Soon, Trump will lose, or go to prison or, I don’t know, have a heart attack… I’m not sure,” Porter said. “I don’t know what his demise is going to be. But he’ll have his demise.”

Porter also argued that “every decision has to be made in tension with Trump,” adding that the “specter of Donald Trump looms large.”

Her comments come after New York Attorney General Leticia James is demanding for Trump to pay a $464 million bond despite his appeal still pending.

Critics say the move is nothing but a politically-motivated antic to keep Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

“And the question will still be there, who are we as Democrats? What economy do we want? What society do we want? What’s our plan for climate change?” Porter added. “These questions don’t become less relevant because of Donald Trump; they actually become more relevant because of Donald Trump.”

Polls show that Trump leads President Joe Biden by a large margin with just eight months until election day.

According to a Marist poll, Trump leads Biden in four key battleground states— many of which the president won in 2020.

However, his chances of taking those states again look bleak.

The Democrat Party can try everything in their power to knock Trump off his pedestal— but the polls speak for themselves and every time the Left hits him a little harder, Trump gets back up stronger than ever.

Trump’s continued triumph and praise from Americans appear to threaten Democrats, which must be why his name lives rent-free in their heads— such as Porter.