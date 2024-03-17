How Yesterday's Trenton Police Siege Ended, And Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore...
Joe Biden Does Not Understand America
The 2024 Great Bait And Switch Begins
'Beyond Satire': Here's How PETA Wants Jill Biden to 'Modernize' the White House...
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 209: Psalms to Read When Stressed Out
No Bail and No Jail, Allows Criminals to Prevail
How the Liberal Media Reacted to Trump’s Latest Comment Is Why Americans Have...
'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After...
Why Americans Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s New Technology
UN Condemns Iran for Human Rights Abuse
Pro-Abortion Extremists Wield TikTok as a Weapon. The Pro-Life Movement Can, Too.
Will an American General Cross the Rubicon?
Church and State
War for All
Tipsheet

Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Sends Reality Check Message to Those Who Don’t Like Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 17, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

Ohio Republican U.S. senate candidate Bernie Moreno has a message to those who vote based on their emotions rather than based on the policies of the candidate. 

Advertisement

On Saturday, Moreno gave a harsh reality check to Americans who “don’t like” Trump, saying that the former president loves the United States more than any other leader the country has had. 

"I am so sick of Republicans that will say 'I support President Trump's policies, but I don't like the man,'" Moreno said. "This is a good man. This is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader in this nation has ever loved this country."

During the campaign rally in Ohio, Moreno was joined by Trump who boasted about the businessman-turned-politician. 

Trump warned the crowd that President Joe Biden is "a great threat to our democracy" and the "worst president in U.S. history.”

Moreno is running to flip a critical seat in the Ohio Senate, potentially flipping the majority. 

Last week, Trump endorsed Moreno saying that the candidate will “always stand up to the fascist nut jobs and the spineless RINOS.”

Recommended

'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After Schumer's Speech Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

He praised Moreno for being a successful political outsider, and for being strong on the border, crime, and election integrity. 


Moreno will challenge Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan. He is running to defeat Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) who Trump calls a puppet for Biden’s radical far-Left policies. 


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After Schumer's Speech Rebecca Downs
How Yesterday's Trenton Police Siege Ended, And Why the Liberal Media Will Ignore It Matt Vespa
The 2024 Great Bait And Switch Begins Kevin McCullough
Why Americans Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s New Technology Sarah Arnold
Yes, Joe Biden Did This After the Special Counsel Report on His Classified Doc Fiasco Was Released Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Does Not Understand America Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'No Home in the Democrat Party': Cruz Has Message for Pro-Israel Voters After Schumer's Speech Rebecca Downs
Advertisement