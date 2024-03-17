Ohio GOP Senate Candidate Sends Reality Check Message to Those Who Don’t Like Trump

Ohio Republican U.S. senate candidate Bernie Moreno has a message to those who vote based on their emotions rather than based on the policies of the candidate.

On Saturday, Moreno gave a harsh reality check to Americans who “don’t like” Trump, saying that the former president loves the United States more than any other leader the country has had.

"I am so sick of Republicans that will say 'I support President Trump's policies, but I don't like the man,'" Moreno said. "This is a good man. This is a great American. This man wakes up every day fighting for us, fighting for this country. He loves this country like no other leader in this nation has ever loved this country."

During the campaign rally in Ohio, Moreno was joined by Trump who boasted about the businessman-turned-politician.

Trump warned the crowd that President Joe Biden is "a great threat to our democracy" and the "worst president in U.S. history.”

Moreno is running to flip a critical seat in the Ohio Senate, potentially flipping the majority.

Last week, Trump endorsed Moreno saying that the candidate will “always stand up to the fascist nut jobs and the spineless RINOS.”

He praised Moreno for being a successful political outsider, and for being strong on the border, crime, and election integrity.

I am honored and thankful to have the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump for United States Senate from the Great State of Ohio.



With President Trump back in the White House, we will Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/HJ9hKpex56 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) December 19, 2023





Moreno will challenge Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan. He is running to defeat Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) who Trump calls a puppet for Biden’s radical far-Left policies.



