Trump and Biden Battle It Out In Key Swing State

Former President Trump and President Joe Biden are deadlocked in a tight race as the 2024 election nears the corner as the two candidates secured their parties' nominations

With only eight months until Americans cast their vote, Trump holds just a slim advantage over Biden in Pennsylvania by just three points.

According to a Fox News Poll, Trump has 49 percent of the vote in the Keystone state while Biden sits at 46 percent— suggesting that this year’s election will see a repeat of 2016 and 2020 where both presidents also saw close calls.

Biden has his strongest support from non-white voters with 64 percent indicating they will vote for the Democrat in November.

On the contrary, white evangelical Christians (73 percent) are Trump’s strongest group of voters. The former president also has an advantage with white men without a college degree (63 percent), rural voters (59 percent), and Gen-Xers (54 percent).

Meanwhile, 57 percent of suburban women, 57 percent of white men with a college degree, and 50 percent of Americans ages 65 and over say they will vote for Biden in 2024.

More than half of Pennsylvania voters say the economy, the southern border and immigration, and election integrity are extremely important to them— all of which Biden has failed Americans on.

In addition, a USA Today poll found that 40 percent of Americans favor Trump compared to Biden at 38 percent.

25 percent of the respondents leaned toward Trump while only 18 percent preferred Biden. Meanwhile, 44 percent of voters said that they would vote for a third-party candidate.

The Fox News poll also found that among non-MAGA supporters, 52 percent of respondents chose Trump, while only 19 percent chose Biden.