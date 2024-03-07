Biden Begins His SOTU Address by Talking About the State of...Ukraine

President Joe Biden kicked off his first and possibly last 2024 State of the Union by praising Ukraine almost immediately— not the U.S. border, not the economy, but a foreign country.

On Thursday night, once again, Biden ramped up his calls for the United States to continue funding Ukraine in its war with Russia. Meanwhile, his own country is under attack by millions of illegal migrants who have unlawfully entered the country because of his reckless and heinous open-border policies.

As he continued to urge Congress to send more money to a foreign country, Biden said that freedom and democracy are under attack "both and home and overseas.” He called on the federal government to supply Ukraine with more military assistance and weapons— not U.S. personnel.

The president said that his SOTU address is to focus on waking “up the Congress and alert the American people” that democracy is at stake, adding that “If anybody in this room thinks (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not.”

“They're not asking for American soldiers. In fact, there are no American soldiers at war in Ukraine. And I'm determined to keep it that way," Biden said.

Republicans criticized Biden for opening his SOTU on a foreign country, instead of addressing the nation’s own issues.

Joe Biden opened his State of the Union speech by talking about a foreign country, Ukraine.



Americans are DYING every single day from Biden's deadly open border policy.



Americans can't afford groceries, rent, gas, energy. How many more of Biden's own people have to die before… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 8, 2024

Biden wants to talk about loving his country after he went on a five-minute rant about another country to kick off the State of the Union?



Give me a break. #SOTU — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 8, 2024

Is Biden delivering the State of the Union from Washington DC or Kiev? #SOTU2024 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 8, 2024

Joe Biden mentions Ukraine almost immediately. Not the border. His priority is a foreign country and a no win war.



He hates this country. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 8, 2024

In the midst of countless crises in America, Joe Biden begins his State of the Union speech talking about Ukraine. This man does not give the slightest shit about this country and can’t even pretend to care. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 8, 2024

I thought this was the state of OUR union… — Congressman Jeff Van Drew (@Congressman_JVD) March 8, 2024

Biden is more concerned about national security issues in Ukraine than he is about national security issues he's created at our southern border. — Congressman Bob Good (@RepBobGood) March 8, 2024

Last month, Senate lawmakers passed a $95.3 billion foreign aid bill that included $60 billion to support Ukraine’s war with Russia. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said that he does not plan to bring the bill to the floor.

The foreign country has already received $113 billion from the U.S. and additional Democrat-backed bills that have advocated sending millions more to Ukraine. Last year, the U.S. sent a $400 million aid package to Ukraine that supplied the country with U.S. military aid.