Tipsheet

Americans Looking to Hit the Jackpot Can Bet on How Many Embarrassing Gaffes Biden Makes During SOTU

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 07, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If you want to score big on Thursday night’s State of the Union address, look no further. Americans are reportedly placing bets on how many times President Joe Biden messes up. 

Biden has a long track record of forgetting where he is, confusing someone’s name with someone else, or heaving several “brain freezes.” So it is almost a given the 81-year-old president will suffer some kind of embarrassment on stage. 

BetOnline has created several prop bets for the SOTU that include misnaming or mispronouncing another world leader’s name, factual errors, and cognitive ability. 

Some of the betting that Americans can put money down for is as follows: 

Will any of these happen?

Biden directly mentions "Trump" – 2/1

Biden misnames a foreign leader or country – 3/1

Biden says either "senile" or "dementia" – 3/1

Biden directly mentions "Obama" – 4/1

“Most mentions during Biden’s State of the Union:

Border – -130

Ukraine – +300

Gun/Guns – +475

Security – +600

Does Biden refer to his own age?

Yes – +400

No – -700

The online betting website also allows people to place bets on which topic Biden will mention the most: MAGA, democracy, January 6, or, Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Currently, former President Trump is the -120 favorite to win the general election for President in November. Meanwhile, Biden comes in at +175 for a payout of nearly $20 on every $10 bet— meaning that Trump is just about two points ahead in the odds.

Biden is no stranger to humiliating himself and the country on stage in front of other countries. 

He once referred to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi as the "president of Mexico" and called out a dead congresswoman during one of his speeches. 

