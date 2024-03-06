Here We Go: Trump Challenges Biden to Debate
KJP Claims Trump Gave Biden a 'Tailspin' Economy and That's Why Support Among Black Voters Is Down

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 06, 2024 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked why black American voters were abandoning President Joe Biden, saying that it was “complicated.” 

On Wednesday, a reporter brought recent polling to Jean-Pierre’s attention which shows that support for Biden among black voters is declining rapidly. 

Per usual, Jean-Pierre attempted to cast the blame on everyone and everything else other than her own administration. She claimed that Biden came into office at a time when the economy was in a “tailspin” from the previous administration— ignoring the fact that under Biden, the economy has seen some of the worst days in U.S. history. 

“It’s complicated, in the sense of what the American people have gone through the last three years,” Jean-Pierre began. “We came in, there was a pandemic and there was an economy that was in a tailspin, so we get it. We get that Americans — some Americans — are trying to still figure out where we are and what's going on and what this administration has done.” 

A Gallup survey found that among Black Americans expressing a party preference, the Democratic lead over Republicans has dropped by nearly 20 percent in only three years. 

The Fallout Over MSNBC's Laugh Fest Is Getting Worse Katie Pavlich
Perhaps it is the race-driven comments Biden has made regarding black voters that have caused them to desert the president. 

Here are just a few examples: 

  • “Not everyone in the Hispanic and African American community knows how to get online.” 
  • “Poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids” 
  • “If you can’t decide between me or Trump, then you ain’t black.” 
  • “Unlike the African American community, the Latino community is diverse.”

Following Tuesday night’s primary election, the results prove voters, from all demographics, don’t want a second Biden term.

73 percent of voters believe Biden is “too old to be an effective president,” while 61 percent disapprove of the president’s job performance. 

