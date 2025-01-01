Former Newsweek Editor: Hispanics Are Becoming Like White People

We Had Another Subway Attack in NYC
January 01, 2025
In 2012, the phrase “white Hispanic” was used to describe George Zimmerman during the Trayvon Martin fiasco. It was mocked then, but it’s now being discussed as an evolutionary step regarding Latino voters post-2024. Hispanic men mainly drifted toward the GOP, which is now a multiracial working-class party. 

Former Newsweek editor Jonathan Alter said that what we’re seeing is the meddling of the Latino voter class with whites, much like Irish and Italian voter blocs of the past. Do Hispanic voters now run exclusively with the GOP? No, Alter admits that, and no one ever suggested the GOP would overtake Democrats with this voter group, but the former editor did add that this group is up for grabs: 

Is this true? I’m not so sure. Hispanic voters have always been up for grabs. Don’t mistake GOP messaging incompetence for loyalty to the Democratic Party. The loser days of old under Romney and the like could never touch these voters. Trump did, and so did Democrats with their insane lurch to the left on a variety of public policy matters. When Democrats opted to allow hordes of illegal aliens to come in and rape, murder, and deal drugs in local communities, the jig was up, and support began to fade. And yes, they do also care about things like the economy, those silly Latino voters.  

When you assume voter groups should support you because of a variety of sophomoric reasons offered by Democrats, primarily because they’re non-white, that’s when you run into trouble. The Democrats assumed Hispanic voter support would be ironclad and robust. It wasn’t for them, the same way no one cared that Kamala was a woman or was pro-abortion; neither of those issues energized voters.  

Also, and this is key, one way to cannibalize your voter base is to demean, denigrate, lecture, and couch everything in a suffocating, condescending tone. Democrats do not care about anyone or anything unless it impacts them. As long as the Whole Foods remains stocked, these people have no idea what’s happening, and it bit them. 

