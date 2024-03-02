America Desperately Needs Reagan
Tipsheet

Trump's Caucus Win Spells More Bad News for Nikki Haley

Sarah Arnold
March 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Former President Trump is projected to win the Missouri Republican caucuses, giving him another inch toward victory against his GOP opponent and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (R-S.C.). 

On Saturday, the Associated Press called the Missouri race for Trump with wins in Idaho and Michigan on deck as well. 

Fox News Digital explains how the Missouri caucus works as follows: 

Even though Trump is the clear winner of the state, Missouri awards 51 of its 54 delegates through a months-long process called a "caucus-convention system" that only begins with Saturday's caucusing. 

The system dictates that 11 delegates will be awarded to candidates at the state level and five will be awarded from each of Missouri's eight congressional districts. The three remaining delegates are the chairman of the Missouri Republican Party, and its national committeeman and committeewoman, who can support any candidate they wish, regardless of the caucus results. A candidate that wins the support of more than 50% of the vote at a particular caucus site wins all the delegates at stake at that caucus. The delegates are awarded proportionately if no candidate clears the 50% threshold.

None of them were primaries, but still show how favored Trump is with voters compared to Haley. The caucuses vary from state to state but typically involve hearing speeches and then casting a vote. They limit turnout by requiring participants to arrive at a specific time and usually to stay for a certain period to participate in a more formal process.

Trump has won every single Republican primary so far, painting a grim future for Haley’s chances. 

Heading into the new week, Trump and Haley will battle it out on Super Tuesday. Haley has vowed to remain in the race until then but is expected to drop out shortly after the election results are in. 

According to The Hill/Decision Desk HQ polling index, Trump is leading Haley by nearly 50 points, 72.7 percent to 27.2 percent. 

