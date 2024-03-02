ICE Won't Honor Detainer on Illegal Alien Rapist in FL, So He's Walking...
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Says Giving Pre-Paid Credit Cards to Illegal Migrants Is 'Smart' and a 'Real Win'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 02, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Brittainy Newman

Democrat mayor Eric Adams is defending his decision to hand out pre-paid credit cards to illegal migrants living illegally in New York City. 

During a press conference on Friday, Adams claimed that the move is a “real win” and a “smart way to bring down the cost” of the thousands of illegal aliens who have invaded the city. 

Advertisement

Adams said that the city is saving appropriately $600,000 a month and $7.2 million a year by giving “individuals”— notice the Democrat didn’t call them illegal migrants— pre-paid cards that will be allowed to be used at local bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores across Manhattan. 

The Democrat mayor also claimed that it would result in less food waste and save the city money by recycling it back to local businesses. Adams also said the program helped the economy which has seen record-breaking prices as rent and food reach astronomical numbers under Bidenflation. 

The program states that the amount each illegal migrant family receives will depend on the size of their family and how much income they have. For example, a family of four may be provided $1,000 each month or $35 per day for food. The cards are replenished every 28 days.

The Biden Administration has gone to great lengths to entice illegal aliens to cross the southern border. Once they arrive, many are receiving free health care, free iPhones, free money, and free housing. 

This comes as Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) announced a proposal that she is easing up requirements in New York so that illegal immigrants can quickly get a job in the U.S. 

The proposal would require illegal aliens to obtain legal work authorization from the federal government. However, other requirements-- such as the New York Department of Civil Service relaxing English language proficiency requirements-- would be eased for thousands of government jobs. An education verification and certification would also be omitted from the job qualification. 

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIENS

