Joe Biden's Border Visit Went Just As Expected

President Joe Biden took time out of his precious “busy” schedule of eating ice cream and laying on the beach to make a trip down to the southern border as his immigration crisis hinders his 2024 re-election chances.

Thursday’s border visit came with confusion and frustration as Biden was seen shuffling his way along the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas. The president’s efforts to secure the border have been non-existent for the past three years. However, now that his presidency is on the line and Americans are fed up with his lack of handling the border, the Biden Administration has decided to do something about it.

Biden — after three years of damage from his open border — says "it's time to act" on the border crisis pic.twitter.com/b0urn7MMil — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Biden was accompanied by newly impeached Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who also has played a heavy hand in allowing more than six million illegal migrants to enter the U.S.

The president’s visit left more questions unanswered, as he wrapped up his trip without declaring a plan to make America safe again from illegals.

Mayorkas, who has been ousted over his failure to keep illegal immigrants out of the country, vowed to continue enforcing “the law and work to secure our border.”

Impeached DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas, who has orchestrated the worst border crisis in American history, says he'll "continue to enforce the law and work to secure our border." pic.twitter.com/IG6yyfVoaP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

He also used the opportunity to criticize Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who has taken countless measures to bring awareness to the border crisis and reveal how Biden’s policies have destroyed the U.S.

Impeached DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas has the gall to smear Gov. @GregAbbott_TX — who has actually taken action to SECURE his state's border amid the Biden administration's failure pic.twitter.com/r357IqK4nU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Biden also dared to complain about how long the asylum process takes after undoing former President Trump’s “Remain In Mexico” policy that turned millions of illegal migrants away from the border.

Biden — who dismantled President Trump's successful "Remain in Mexico" policy — complains the asylum process takes "far too long" pic.twitter.com/k0L0aHbsaL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 29, 2024

Hours before Biden was set to meet with officials at the southern border, the Border Patrol Union refused to welcome the president, telling him to "keep our name out of your mouth."

Attention President Biden:



Keep our name out of your mouth today. — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) February 29, 2024

"But even if he were to put the proper policies in place at this late hour, he’d be doing it only to try to save his Presidency. And self-serving actions when time is winding down should always give Americans pause. Common sense dictates that as a lame duck, he’d revert to his open border policies if re-elected," the union said in a statement. "Biden is going to the border now solely to try to save himself. Border security should never be about politics, it should always be about the safety and security of this great nation and the American people."

Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd criticized Biden for visiting Brownsville-- which is a more calm area of the southern border-- rather than Eagle Pass, Texas which is the epicenter of the immigration crisis.

.@BPUnion President Brandon Judd: "My agents, they're mad as hell that President Biden went to Brownsville, Texas...rather than coming to Eagle Pass, Texas which has been the epicenter. What President Trump has seen right here is he's seen how his policies have worked..." pic.twitter.com/tlNigEVKJ5 — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) February 29, 2024



