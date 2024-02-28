It Might Be Safe to Say Dr. Phil Is a Conservative After His Appearance on The View

Talk Show host Dr. Phil McGraw ruffled the feathers of the ladies from The View after sharing his conservative views on one of several issues being pushed by the liberal Left.

Dr. Phil was asked about his recent trip to the southern border in which he said it is time for a "call to action” as a massive crime spree caused by illegal migrants sweeps through the nation.

“I talked to the head of all the border guards down there, the head of the union. I ask him straight-up, kids are coming over the border with numbers written on them, phone numbers, and addresses. Do we check those out? He said, ‘Well, we call them,’” Dr. Phil said, adding that border children may be ending up in prostitution rings.

“Is it possible that we’re sending them into known prostitution rings or sweatshops? He said, ‘It’s not possible, it is absolute.’ We are using American tax dollars to ship children into known prostitution and sweatshops,” he continued.

The View host Sunny Hostin asked if the Biden Administration is aware that a large portion of children who end up at the border are being trafficked. In response, Dr. Phil explained that it had to do with resources, saying that it is "hard to know.”

“They say that they’re so overwhelmed with processing that that’s all they can do. They’ve become social workers and processors, and not investigators and border guards, because they’re just processing, processing, processing," he added.

Speaking on another issue regarding draconian Democrat measures, Dr. Phil raised concerns about the impact COVID-19 lockdowns had on mental health.

Dr. Phil leaves hosts on The View in STUNNED SILENCE after utterly SCHOOLING them on lockdowns— Hosts PANIC: 'CUT TO COMMERCIAL BREAK!'pic.twitter.com/kqOxjo0eUP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2024

In 2020, he warned about a potential “tipping point” the longer the lockdowns continued.

Hostin pushed back, arguing that the point of the lockdowns was to keep children safe from COVID.

“We know a lot of folks died during this,” co-host Whoopie Goldberg said.

“Not school children,” he shot back, suggesting it was better for the health of kids to go to school and be around their peers than it was to lock them up at home.

He added that, in hindsight, COVID-19 was not as deadly as the Biden Administration and media wanted Americans to think. Dr. Phil noted that 45,000 people die from car accidents annually and about 480,000 die from cigarette smoking— much higher numbers than the number of people who died from COVID.