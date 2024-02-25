Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas
Georgia Governor Demands Answers From Biden in Scathing Letter About Student Killing
Trump Reveals What He Hopes to Say to Joe Biden Soon in SC...
Nikki Haley Couldn't Break 40 Percent in Her Home State...And She Went Wild
Trump Demolishes Nikki Haley in South Carolina
LIVE RESULTS: South Carolina GOP Primary
Coddled To Death: Mental Illness, Illegal Aliens and the Democratic Party
You Need to Die
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 206: The Tower of Babel – The Lesson...
Poll Has Terrible News for These Democratic Narratives
CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory
Pastors and Christian Ministers, Don’t Tie Your Reputation to a Political Leader
Only Conservatives Can Save the Affordable Connectivity Program
Entrepreneurs Are Evil, the State Is Benevolent: A New Study on the Content...
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Remains Silent on Laken Riley’s Death, Yet Honors George Floyd Every Year

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 25, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden has blood on his hands after a 22-year-old nursing school student was killed because of his open border, lax policies. 

However, the president has yet to say anything about the death of the young girl who lost her life as he was too busy destroying the country. 

Advertisement

On Thursday, Laken Riley was running on her college campus in Georgia when 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra reportedly killed her at random. 

He is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole.

Now, let’s take a look at all the times Biden made statements on the death of George Floyd— who died after resisting arrest and had so many drugs in his system he couldn’t breathe. 

Yet, Democrats and the liberal media have turned him into a shrine, claiming he died at the hands of a racist America. 


Since Floyd died in 2021, Biden has issued a statement every year on the anniversary of his death. The president even wished the late criminal a happy 50th birthday in October, honoring his “life and legacy.” 

Biden personally met with his family in 2023 and signed a policing order on the second anniversary of Floyd’s death. 

Let’s take a walk down memory lane regarding Floyd’s “legacy.”

He once held a pregnant woman up at gunpoint while he robbed her. He was also found guilty of burglary in Texas in 2007 and was a member of a six-man gang. Floyd was a drug addict who had so much fentanyl and other drugs in his system at the time of his death that it couldn’t be medically determined what the actual cause of his passing was. 

Recommended

CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory Sarah Arnold
Advertisement


Yet, this giant stain on American history has gotten more attention and recognition from Biden and the rest of the Democrat Party than a young, innocent college girl who had her whole life ahead of her. 


In the wake of Riley’s death, Republicans are demanding Biden to close the border. 

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said the president’s silence is “outrageous,” and what Riley’s death means to the rest of the country— which is, if an illegal alien could kill an innocent young girl out for a run, every American in this country could also fall victim to Biden’s progressive policies. 

The Biden White House has chosen to stay silent as the country struggles to get a grip on illegal immigration crippling the United States. 

Instead of taking responsibility, the Democrat Party blames Republicans for the ongoing crisis American communities face every day. 


Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory Sarah Arnold
Biden Brutally Fact Checked on Palestinian Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
Nikki Haley Couldn't Break 40 Percent in Her Home State...And She Went Wild Matt Vespa
Coddled To Death: Mental Illness, Illegal Aliens and the Democratic Party Derek Hunter
Why This Death of a Nonbinary Teen in Oklahoma Got the Liberal Media in Trouble Again Matt Vespa
You Need to Die Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Melts Down Over Trump South Carolina Victory Sarah Arnold
Advertisement