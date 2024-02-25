Joe Biden Remains Silent on Laken Riley’s Death, Yet Honors George Floyd Every Year

President Joe Biden has blood on his hands after a 22-year-old nursing school student was killed because of his open border, lax policies.

However, the president has yet to say anything about the death of the young girl who lost her life as he was too busy destroying the country.

On Thursday, Laken Riley was running on her college campus in Georgia when 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra reportedly killed her at random.

He is a Venezuelan national who crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas in 2022 and was released into the U.S. via parole.

Now, let’s take a look at all the times Biden made statements on the death of George Floyd— who died after resisting arrest and had so many drugs in his system he couldn’t breathe.

Yet, Democrats and the liberal media have turned him into a shrine, claiming he died at the hands of a racist America.

BREAKING: Biden has released a tribute to Laken Riley, the nursing student kiIIed on campus by an illegal alien.



Just kidding, this was for George Floyd.



He still hasn't said a word about Laken.pic.twitter.com/h4wB8x9O3A — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 25, 2024





Since Floyd died in 2021, Biden has issued a statement every year on the anniversary of his death. The president even wished the late criminal a happy 50th birthday in October, honoring his “life and legacy.”

Biden personally met with his family in 2023 and signed a policing order on the second anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane regarding Floyd’s “legacy.”

He once held a pregnant woman up at gunpoint while he robbed her. He was also found guilty of burglary in Texas in 2007 and was a member of a six-man gang. Floyd was a drug addict who had so much fentanyl and other drugs in his system at the time of his death that it couldn’t be medically determined what the actual cause of his passing was.

George Floyd was a convicted felon.



Career criminal. — MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) February 25, 2024





Yet, this giant stain on American history has gotten more attention and recognition from Biden and the rest of the Democrat Party than a young, innocent college girl who had her whole life ahead of her.

Riley’s story doesn’t fit the narrative. Therefore, you won’t hear a word from the Democrats. They refuse to deport their new voting and work force. Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) February 25, 2024





In the wake of Riley’s death, Republicans are demanding Biden to close the border.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) said the president’s silence is “outrageous,” and what Riley’s death means to the rest of the country— which is, if an illegal alien could kill an innocent young girl out for a run, every American in this country could also fall victim to Biden’s progressive policies.

The Biden White House has chosen to stay silent as the country struggles to get a grip on illegal immigration crippling the United States.

Instead of taking responsibility, the Democrat Party blames Republicans for the ongoing crisis American communities face every day.



