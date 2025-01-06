Leftists Rush to Buy Guns Over Ridiculous 'Concentration Camp' Fears Under Trump Presidency

In a shocking turn of events, LGBQ leftists are reportedly arming themselves over unfounded fears of “concentration camps” under a second Trump Administration after years of advocating to restrict the Second Amendment. Despite the absurdity of the claim, many on the far-left have taken to purchasing firearms, convinced that President-elect Donald Trump will impose authoritarian measures once he is back in office. The growing paranoia is fueled by hyperbole and political rhetoric rather than any real threat, highlighting just how far removed some Democrats are from reality. Rather than focusing on actual threats to freedom, such as rising crime and illegal immigration, they’re buying into alarmist fantasies that only divide the country further.

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, LGBTQ leftists are rushing to acquire firearms out of fear of a dystopian future under another Trump presidency. One gun owner told the outlet that he is not looking to “arm up and storm the Capitol” but to protect himself from being put in “concentration camps.”

The outlet identified an individual as “A” who often criticized Republican ads that support the American’s right to bear arms. However, in a contradictory move, “A” purchased a Ruger Security-380.

“Three months before the election, that’s when the alarm bells started to ring. Minorities that are armed are more difficult to legally oppress,” the individual said, adding that she’s ready to fight back “in the event of hate crimes or terrorist attacks.”

The outlet noted that in recent years, gun ownership has shifted away from a focus on hunting and recreation and took a more precise emphasis on self-defense. It pointed out that people who own guns have become far more diverse, claiming that racial and gender minorities “led the way” in terms of new gun ownership rates beginning in 2020.

Another person, Matthew Thompson, who identifies as being gay, said that he purchased a firearm after Trump’s historic win out of fear that the incoming president would punish the LGBTQ community.

“The people I’ve been seeing on the left and the gay people who are out purchasing guns for the first time, it’s all about self-defense and fear,” he said.

Another member of the LGBTQ community, Madeline Shearman, who describes herself as a trans woman, said that “there’s definitely a feeling among a lot of LGBT individuals: ‘If I can’t protect myself, who will?’”

Leftists are suddenly purchasing firearms in record numbers, driven by make-believe rhetoric that their freedoms are at risk. Exaggerated fears of authoritarian rule fuel the surge in gun sales, which are rooted more in political hysteria than in reality. Democrats are buying up guns left and right and abandoning the anti-Second Amendment stance they’ve long stood for.