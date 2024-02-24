GOP: Alabama Ruling Is a Way for Democrats to 'Manipulate the Abortion Issue for Electoral Gain'

Republicans nationwide are calling on the Alabama Legislature to preserve in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the state following the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos are considered unborn babies.

On Friday, the Senate Republican campaign sent a memo to candidates encouraging them to "clearly and concisely reject efforts by the government to restrict IVF."

The GOP arm claimed the Alabama ruling was a way for the Democratic Party to "manipulate the abortion issue for electoral gain," adding that anyone who does not speak out against the ruling would be considered "political malpractice."

"There are zero Republican Senate candidates who support efforts to restrict access to fertility treatments," the memo stated, according toAxios.

The issue arose last week when Alabama's high court questioned whether a case can be held liable under the Wrongful Death of a Minor Act following an incident where a patient dropped and destroyed the frozen embryos, created using IVF, of several couples in 2020.

The state's Supreme Court reversed a lower court ruling that did not consider frozen embryos as unborn babies. Alabama high court justices cited the Sanctity of Unborn Life Amendment, which declares it a "public policy" to acknowledge "the sanctity of unborn life and the rights of unborn children."

The memo urged GOP candidates to support fertility treatments "as blessings for those seeking to have children." Republicans argue that the Alabama ruling to restrict IVF is being used as a Left-wing tactic to push their pro-abortion, anti-family stance.

The GOP also told candidates to see efforts that seek to restrict IVF "as a defense of family values and individual freedom."

Former President Trump also spoke on the issue, saying that the Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life and that he will always support the availability of fertility treatments such as IVF in every state.

Trump called on Alabama's legislature to quickly find a solution so American families can continue bringing children into this world.

Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder! Like the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans, including the VAST MAJORITY of Republicans, Conservatives, Christians, and Pro-Life Americans, I strongly support the availability of IVF for couples who are trying to have a precious baby… Act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama. The Republican Party should always be on the side of the Miracle of Life – and the side of Mothers, Fathers, and their Beautiful Babies. IVF is an important part of that, and our Great Republican Party will always be with you in your quest for the ULTIMATE JOY IN LIFE!

Dave McCormick (R-PA), who is running for a seat in the Pennsylvania Senate, said, "IVF is a ray of hope for millions of Americans seeking the blessing of children. I oppose any effort to restrict it."

Former Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) and Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) also criticized the Alabama court ruling, vowing to protect any efforts to grow a family.

IVF helps give many Americans the chance to experience the joy of parenthood, and government should never stand in the way of that. The Alabama ruling should be overturned. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 22, 2024



